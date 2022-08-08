Read full article on original website
Providence wants to “Pack an Ambulance” for eastern Kentucky
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A town in Webster County wants to donate supplies and an ambulance to eastern Kentucky. The city of Providence’s Facebook page says the town has donated an out-of-service ambulance to Letcher County, one of the Kentucky counties affected by the flood disaster. The town has made a list requesting the following […]
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
whvoradio.com
Ronnie Mazac Outlines Reasons for Running for Trigg Sheriff
While three write-in candidates for Trigg County sheriff have prior law enforcement experience, a fourth is more focused on returning integrity to the office if he is elected. Ronnie Mazac is one of four people who have filed their intent to run as a write-in candidate against current sheriff Aaron Acree.
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
wchstv.com
Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
wchstv.com
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
kshb.com
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
q95fm.net
The Old JCPenny’s in Hazard, Kentucky Transformed into Huge Donation Center for Flood Relief
Several members of the community have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims to establish a more long-term drop-off and pickup site for flood relief donations. In as little as 24 hours, the old J.C. Penney’s building was turned into...
Massive effort underway to repair roads and bridges destroyed by EKY flood
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that 27 state and county bridges are still impassible after July's flood.
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Rotary Expands Aid To Students
Hopkinsville Rotary Club is building on its Rotary Scholars Program to ensure graduates are debt free. Tuesday, Club President Andrew Wilson announced Rotary Impact. The Rotary Impact Cohorts will be among the Rotary Scholars to attend Hopkinsville Community College and then go on to pursue a teaching degree from the Murray State University Regional Campus.
wkms.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
KFVS12
Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
whopam.com
Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident
A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County’s ‘Gala Of Tables’ Draws Massive Crowd
The 2022 Trigg County Schools Gala of Tables offered its usual pomp and circumstance Monday morning at the cafeteria: neat decorations, a delicious breakfast, a proud superintendent in third-year veteran Bill Thorpe, and a host of new and returning employees being welcomed to the district. But at the heart of...
whvoradio.com
Judge White To Hear Stinson Murder Case
During Wednesday’s Trigg County Circuit Court session, it was revealed that Judge Natalie White will be hearing the case of Landon Stinson — charged with the double murder of 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson, lodged in Christian County Jail on a $2 million...
