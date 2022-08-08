ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Recap: Ageas Q2 Earnings

Ageas AGESY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ageas beat estimated earnings by 42.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was down $2.03 billion from the same period last...
Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported earnings before interest and taxes of 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
Recap: Manulife Financial Q2 Earnings

Manulife Financial MFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 05:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Manulife Financial beat estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $8.98 billion from the same...
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly loss (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 34 cents. In second-quarter...
DiaMedica Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DiaMedica Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: ADMA Biologics Q2 Earnings

ADMA Biologics ADMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ADMA Biologics beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $16.07 million from the same...
SWK Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

SWK Holdings SWKH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SWK Holdings missed estimated earnings by 39.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.28. Revenue was down $15.32 million from the same...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Lackluster Q2, Negative Guidance Drags on Hotel ETF

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares plunged, pulling down hotel-related exchange traded funds, after the cruise line’s second-quarter results missed expectations and warned of continued losses until next year. On Tuesday, the Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) fell 2.2% and the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ)...
