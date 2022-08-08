Read full article on original website
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
Trulieve Cannabis: A Top Pick Operator In A Small Pond? Analyst Offers Model Update Post 2Q22
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a rating of Overweight for the stocks of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF and lowered its price target to $54 from $57, on “slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. In a recent analyst note, Zuanic explained why Trulieve is one of his Top Pick...
Deutsche Telekom's quarterly results beat estimates on T-Mobile push
STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) lifted its annual outlook for the second time and posted quarterly core profit above estimates on Thursday, supported by upbeat performances in its U.S. unit T-Mobile (TMUS.O) along with growth in its European business.
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
Thyssenkrupp's Q3 operating profit nearly triples on steel price rebound
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled on the back of higher steel prices, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, but it added that it faced headwinds from high raw material prices and rising interest rates.
Paysafe Shares Slide On Dismal Guidance; Beats On Q2 Revenue Aided By Payment Volume Growth
Paysafe Limited PSFE reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to $378.9 million, beating the consensus of $375.5 million. Total Payment Volume of $33.4 billion increased 3% Y/Y. Segments: US Acquiring revenue rose 13.7% Y/Y to $187.2 million, eCash revenue declined 7.9% Y/Y to $95.7 million, Digital Wallets...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
AppLovin's Q2 Performance Falls Short On Revenue Estimate, Cuts FY22 Outlook
AppLovin Corp APP reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16% year-over-year to $766.23 million, missing the consensus of $839.67 million. The increase was led by a +118% Y/Y increase in Software Platform revenue to $318 million, and its Segment Adjusted EBITDA grew 114% Y/Y to $197 million, a 62% margin. Apps...
Recap: Ageas Q2 Earnings
Ageas AGESY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ageas beat estimated earnings by 42.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was down $2.03 billion from the same period last...
Roblox Will Have More Challenging Comps In Upcoming Quarters, Analysts Offer Cautious View
Roblox Corp RBLX reported second-quarter revenue of $591.2 million, up 30% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $645 million. The company reported a loss of 30 cents per share in the quarter, missing the consensus loss of 21 cents per share. Bookings in the second quarter of $639.9 million were down...
Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported earnings before interest and taxes of 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
Recap: Manulife Financial Q2 Earnings
Manulife Financial MFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 05:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Manulife Financial beat estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $8.98 billion from the same...
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y
Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly loss (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 34 cents. In second-quarter...
DiaMedica Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DiaMedica Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: ADMA Biologics Q2 Earnings
ADMA Biologics ADMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ADMA Biologics beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $16.07 million from the same...
SWK Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
SWK Holdings SWKH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SWK Holdings missed estimated earnings by 39.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.28. Revenue was down $15.32 million from the same...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Lackluster Q2, Negative Guidance Drags on Hotel ETF
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares plunged, pulling down hotel-related exchange traded funds, after the cruise line’s second-quarter results missed expectations and warned of continued losses until next year. On Tuesday, the Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) fell 2.2% and the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ)...
