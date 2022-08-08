ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Sierra Nevada

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157am4_0h9c7UYg00

(KTXL) — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected along the crest of the Sierra and other areas eastward, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Monsoon moisture may bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to California in early August

The NWS said that thunderstorms will most likely occur anywhere from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the thunderstorms could come with small hail, heavy downpours, or gusty winds.

Due to the chance of lightning, National Weather Service Sacramento warns residents to take cover indoors or in a car when they hear thunder.

To stay safe from lightning, residents should avoid going under trees or pavilions and stay away from bodies of water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
MONO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Nevada City and surrounding area without power

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time. 
MONO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Monsoon#Nexstar Media Inc
mymotherlode.com

Fire Slowed In Amador County Near Camanche Parkway

Amador County, CA — A 16.5-acre fire ignited early yesterday evening, during the five o’clock hour, in Amador County. It started near Coal Mine Road and Camanche Parkway in Jackson Valley. It was visible from parts of nearby Calaveras County, especially the Valley Springs area. The forward progress was stopped on the Coal Fire at around 7pm and crews worked overnight to build containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Paving rescheduled on Camino Safety Project

CAMINO — Caltrans District 3 and the El Dorado County Department of Transportation are notifying the traveling public that the section of Carson Road within the ongoing Highway 50 Camino Safety Project reopened temporarily this week. Carson Road between Robindale Drive and Carson Court, which was originally closed July...
CAMINO, CA
KCRA.com

Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
ENVIRONMENT
rosevilletoday.com

Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley at the Fairgrounds

Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 10- 14, 2021. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 11 pm daily. Carnival run begins at 11:00 am. Take advantage of the FREE parking at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine

Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
LINCOLN, CA
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Truckee teen missing after party in Tahoe, Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns

Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 minors and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office says the teen's disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy