Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected along the crest of the Sierra and other areas eastward, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

The NWS said that thunderstorms will most likely occur anywhere from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the thunderstorms could come with small hail, heavy downpours, or gusty winds.

Due to the chance of lightning, National Weather Service Sacramento warns residents to take cover indoors or in a car when they hear thunder.

To stay safe from lightning, residents should avoid going under trees or pavilions and stay away from bodies of water.

