Kingsbridge Heights: Man Sought for Groping Woman at Market
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the man seen in the attached video and photo who is sought for questioning in connection to a groping incident that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. It was reported to police that on Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 8 p.m.,...
Suspects who stole $3K, CBD jar from Bronx smoke shop sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a group of suspects wanted for robbing a Bronx smoke shop late last month, officials said.
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
Fordham Manor: Two Sought following Multiple Stabbing, Reward Offered
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Fordham Manor. Members of the 52nd Precinct said a felony assault took place in front of 61 East Kingsbridge...
Exclusive: 70-year-old laundromat worker speaks out after NYC hammer attack
When the 70-year-old store employee tried to stop him, police say the man grabbed a hammer and hit the worker in the head about four times.
Man Nabbed With Knife, After Exposing Himself During Greenwich Robbery, Police Say
A man was nabbed by police in Fairfield County for allegedly exposing himself after allegedly attempting to rob a woman and harassing others in a parking garage. The incident took place in Greenwich around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Greenwich Plaza. According to Greenwich Police, Antonio McDuffie, age...
NYPD officer faces strangulation, other charges after dispute with ex-girlfriend
An off-duty NYPD officer faces strangulation and other charges following a Brooklyn domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn.
‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
Bronx cold case murder suspect could be serial rapist, killer: police sources
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Gregory Fleetwood was a suspect in two rape cases in the mid-1990s around the same time that pregnant mom, Jasmine Porter, was sexually assaulted and strangled in her bedroom in February 1996, sources said. Now, one of the rape victims regrets backing out of testifying against Fleetwood back then, saying she […]
Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
Queens Man Gets 11 Years in Prison for Repeatedly Abusing Brooklyn Girlfriend, Killing Her Cat
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man is heading to prison over a violent attack...
Man hits 80-year-old woman in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side train: NYPD
Cops are looking for a suspect who attacked an 80-year-old woman in an Upper East Side subway station over the weekend. According to police, at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 the victim was inside a northbound 6 train at the 68 St – Hunter College station when an unknown man assaulted her in an unprovoked attack. The suspect hit the victim multiple times on her head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the floor.
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
VIDEO: Teens shoot, wound boy on Queens street; 4 sought
The NYPD released video Tuesday showing the masked group approaching the boy on a sidewalk at 152nd Street and 118th Avenue in South Jamaica just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Woman Threatens Bedford Hills Deli Worker In Dispute Over Sandwich, Police Say
A woman who threatened a deli worker with a knife because she didn't like how her sandwich was being made has been arrested. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Sunday, April 24 at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road, but the arrest was just made recently after the woman was apprehended in New York City.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Three Men Rob Jewelry Store in the Bronx
BRONX, NY- On Friday afternoon, at 2521 Webster Ave in the Bronx, an individual approached...
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
