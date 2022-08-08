ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Man Sought for Groping Woman at Market

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the man seen in the attached video and photo who is sought for questioning in connection to a groping incident that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. It was reported to police that on Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 8 p.m.,...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Two Sought following Multiple Stabbing, Reward Offered

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Fordham Manor. Members of the 52nd Precinct said a felony assault took place in front of 61 East Kingsbridge...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
BROOKLYN, NY
#Murder#Nypd#University Heights#Violent Crime#Cold Case Squad
amny.com

Man hits 80-year-old woman in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side train: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who attacked an 80-year-old woman in an Upper East Side subway station over the weekend. According to police, at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 the victim was inside a northbound 6 train at the 68 St – Hunter College station when an unknown man assaulted her in an unprovoked attack. The suspect hit the victim multiple times on her head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY

