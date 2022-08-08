Read full article on original website
fox9.com
RAW: Mall of America shooting: Police provide update, still searching for suspects
Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged in connection to the shooting at Mall of America last week. Story: https://www.fox9.com/news/mall-of-america-shooting-charges-filed-against-3-people.
fox9.com
Minneapolis PD strategy to battle crime hotspots is showing results
Recently gun crime is up while police staffing is down. The number of gunshot victims are down 11% in 2022 compared to 2021. Shooting-related calls are also down 5 percent in 2022 to 2021. But, while shooting calls are down, the use of very dangerous fully-automatic gunfire is way up with a 266% increase year to year.
fox9.com
Charges: Apartment shooting leads to gun tossed onto TV station
(FOX 9) - A man has been charged after a shooting in a Minneapolis apartment led to him trying to hide the alleged weapon by tossing it onto the roof of a TV news station. Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the shooting death of Ahmed Elsaied on Aug. 7.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park apartment shooting leaves casings in hallway: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Calls for shots fired in a Brooklyn Park apartment building led police to spent shell casings and damage to the hallway walls late Monday. According to police, officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North to reports of shots fired around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 8.
fox9.com
Trial begins for man charged in 1993 Minneapolis murder case
Jerry Westrom is charged with murder for a cold case from 1993 in which Jeanne Childs was killed in south Minneapolis. Westrom is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying.
fox9.com
Video: Driver goes wrong way on Hwy 65 to escape Anoka County deputies
HAM LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after a chase stemming from a shooting at motorcyclists ended in the driver crashing into a squad car and tree. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired from a BMW toward three motorcyclists...
fox9.com
Kueng, Thao file notice they will appeal federal sentence in George Floyd's killing
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two former Minneapolis police officers have filed their notices of appeal of their sentences in federal court related to the murder of George Floyd. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted on all counts of depriving George Floyd of his rights in federal court earlier this year. Both officers were sentenced in July for their roles in the case.
fox9.com
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp
(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
fox9.com
Electric scooter rides on I-94, 35W in Minneapolis
A person took an electric scooter onto Interstate 94, then merged onto Interstate 35W in Minneapolis. It was captured on MNDOT traffic cameras.
fox9.com
18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60
WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
fox9.com
Minneapolis firefighters rescue adult and child from apartment fire; 20 residents displaced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When firefighters rushed to a fire at a three-story apartment building in Minneapolis's Camden neighborhood about 25 minutes after midnight on Wednesday, they reason to move with a particular sense of urgency: 911 dispatchers had told them that there might be a child trapped on the third floor.
fox9.com
Hopkins house explosion: Gas leak from faulty installation likely the cause
The Hopkins Police Department says an unattached gas line was the cause of the deadly house explosion in the city that killed two people last month. In a press release, police say a newly installed hot water heater's gas line was not properly attached, allowing the home to fill with gas.
fox9.com
Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating
STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair still needs to hire 100 officers, asks for help
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for help with security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, as the police department is 100 officers short. The fair dismantled its police department following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May...
fox9.com
Wright Co family questions police response to mental health crisis
Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a man who they say was "having mental health challenges" and allegedly threatened them with a knife early Sunday morning. But his family is now questioning the circumstances that led up to this death, and whether or not they could have been prevented.
fox9.com
Historic steamboat on Lake Minnetonka looking for new place to launch
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - In the land of 10,000 lakes, few are as popular as Lake Minnetonka. On a typical day, you'll find boats of all shapes and sizes, but recently, one of the most recognizable has been conspicuously absent. "She really is an icon for this community and...
fox9.com
Local stock car history display at Dakota County Fair seeks permanent home
FARMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Next to the antique tractors and vintage gas station at the Dakota County Fair, there is a shrine to days gone by. Gregg Anderson's dad, Glen, used to race sprint cars around the upper Midwest. The two of them restored one of Glen's race cars – which is now on display at the fair -- before he died a few years ago.
fox9.com
Couple who met in line waiting for COVID-19 vaccine get married
Love at first sight. A senior couple living at the Lodge at the Lakes in Stillwater met while waiting in line to get their COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. John and Linda got married last week in the hallway at their senior living campus because that's where they first met.
fox9.com
Shakopee water ski show brings out big crowds
It’s no surprise that the birthplace of waterskiing, Minnesota, also boasts several impressive water ski teams and shows. One of the Midwest’s largest water ski clubs, the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association, puts on a free show at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee every Thursday of the summer through August. Nearly a thousand people show up each week to watch the pyramids, ballet, barefooting, jumping and wakeboarding. The association was formed in 1957 and has nearly 200 members.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
