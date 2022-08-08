ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis PD strategy to battle crime hotspots is showing results

Recently gun crime is up while police staffing is down. The number of gunshot victims are down 11% in 2022 compared to 2021. Shooting-related calls are also down 5 percent in 2022 to 2021. But, while shooting calls are down, the use of very dangerous fully-automatic gunfire is way up with a 266% increase year to year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Apartment shooting leads to gun tossed onto TV station

(FOX 9) - A man has been charged after a shooting in a Minneapolis apartment led to him trying to hide the alleged weapon by tossing it onto the roof of a TV news station. Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the shooting death of Ahmed Elsaied on Aug. 7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Kueng, Thao file notice they will appeal federal sentence in George Floyd's killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two former Minneapolis police officers have filed their notices of appeal of their sentences in federal court related to the murder of George Floyd. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted on all counts of depriving George Floyd of his rights in federal court earlier this year. Both officers were sentenced in July for their roles in the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
MINNETRISTA, MN
fox9.com

18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60

WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair still needs to hire 100 officers, asks for help

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for help with security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, as the police department is 100 officers short. The fair dismantled its police department following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Wright Co family questions police response to mental health crisis

Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a man who they say was "having mental health challenges" and allegedly threatened them with a knife early Sunday morning. But his family is now questioning the circumstances that led up to this death, and whether or not they could have been prevented.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Local stock car history display at Dakota County Fair seeks permanent home

FARMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Next to the antique tractors and vintage gas station at the Dakota County Fair, there is a shrine to days gone by. Gregg Anderson's dad, Glen, used to race sprint cars around the upper Midwest. The two of them restored one of Glen's race cars – which is now on display at the fair -- before he died a few years ago.
FARMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Couple who met in line waiting for COVID-19 vaccine get married

Love at first sight. A senior couple living at the Lodge at the Lakes in Stillwater met while waiting in line to get their COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. John and Linda got married last week in the hallway at their senior living campus because that's where they first met.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Shakopee water ski show brings out big crowds

It’s no surprise that the birthplace of waterskiing, Minnesota, also boasts several impressive water ski teams and shows. One of the Midwest’s largest water ski clubs, the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association, puts on a free show at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee every Thursday of the summer through August. Nearly a thousand people show up each week to watch the pyramids, ballet, barefooting, jumping and wakeboarding. The association was formed in 1957 and has nearly 200 members.
SHAKOPEE, MN

