ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest

On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy