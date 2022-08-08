Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
wbrz.com
Man accused of driving accomplice to set fire to Baton Rouge house late last month
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly driving someone to set fire to a house late last month. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Antonio Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday following an act of arson at a home on Davenport Drive on July 25. The...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man accused of live-streaming woman's stabbing indicted on first-degree murder
A Baton Rouge grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a half-dozen counts including first-degree murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice stemming from a stabbing, live-broadcast via the social media app Instagram, that left a woman dead in April. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is accused of the attack,...
wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
wbrz.com
Police: Baton Rouge man who robbed Subway also tied to burglary spree at storage facility
WALKER - A man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint is also facing charges in a string of burglaries that happened that same evening at a nearby storage facility. The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven Langois, 20, of Baton Rouge was arrested in the July 26...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man initially given life without parole in 2 murders freed
A Louisiana man sentenced to life in prison without parole in a 1979 double murder is being released after 42 years behind bars — after his sentence was commuted
Deputies search for suspect in alleged burglary at College Drive Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to identify a burglary suspect involved in an alleged incident that took place at Walmart located on College Drive. According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle...
wbrz.com
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day of school
BATON ROUGE - A girl who was just a baby when her police officer father was killed in an on-duty crash was greeted by her dad's fellow officers as she started her first day of school. Officers lined up outside Central Private School on Thursday morning, giving Peyton Totty high-fives...
Murder indictment handed down in killing streamed on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has returned an indictment formally charging a man with murder and other crimes. Earl Lee Johnson, 35, is accused of killing Janice David, 34, on April 18. Authorities said a portion of an attack on her was streamed live on social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'The pain never goes away': Community discussion on violence held at Donaldsonville courthouse
For Katrina Augusta, the pain of losing her teenage son never goes away. Brandon Augusta, who was 15, was found dead Aug. 14, 2014. Ascension Parish deputies recovered his body in a wooded area along the bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville. "It really feels like yesterday," Katrina Augusta...
wbrz.com
Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the incident happened in the area...
West Side Journal
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest
On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
wbrz.com
Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
wbrz.com
Despite pleas from victims' families, double-murderer with life sentence gets parole
BATON ROUGE - David Chenevert's time as a seminarian, pastor, husband, and so-called model prisoner apparently outweighed his status as a confessed double-murderer when he was granted parole Monday. Chenevert, now 64 years old, was convicted of—and confessed to—the grisly murders of Evelyn Mcintyre and Michael Brown more than 40...
Comments / 5