Parole board continues overhaul of commutation process
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board continues to update procedures around lessening sentences for people in prison, saying it’s moving through an overhaul. Current parole board policy stipulates most any prisoner who wants a commutation can apply, though those who are denied must either wait three years to apply again or get a recommendation from the governor if there hasn’t been a change in penalties for their given crime.
State sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief program for students
The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to recoup money from a contractor it hired to distribute emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit names the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services as well as the state’s Office of Educational Quality and Accountability as plaintiffs against the former vendor, Florida-based Kleo Inc., the parent company of ClassWallet.
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
