The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board continues to update procedures around lessening sentences for people in prison, saying it’s moving through an overhaul. Current parole board policy stipulates most any prisoner who wants a commutation can apply, though those who are denied must either wait three years to apply again or get a recommendation from the governor if there hasn’t been a change in penalties for their given crime.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO