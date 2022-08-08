Bailey Earns Fraternal Order of Police Endorsement

Darren Bailey's bid to become the next Governor of Illinois received an important boost today when the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorsed him. The Bailey campaign has positioned itself as a tough-on-crime campaign. This stance has led to the Illinois F.OP. making an endorsement in the general election for the first time in history.

"We've got a governor who is endorsing the breakdown of law and order across this state. And especially in Chicago," said Bailey.

Bailey points out that crime has spiked under Pritzker's watch. But he didn't stop there. Bailey said that Pritzker's policies have damaged public education and the economy. Bailey believes he is the candidate that voters should choose if they want to change the trajectory of the state. "People just have to ask themselves do I feel safer in Illinois than I did four years ago?" said Bailey.

