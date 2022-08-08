ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Win 96 games and Host Postseason Series - How Will it Happen?

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKEn5_0h9c6dW800

The Philadelphia Phillies are over a decade removed from their last postseason appearances, is 2022 the year to break the curse?

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Philadelphia Phillies have won 96 or more games only five times in team history. Three of those instances occurred in the 20th century: 1976, 1977 and 1993. Only twice in their dynasty run did they win that many, 2010 and 2011.

Are the 2022 Phillies really as good as the great Philadelphia teams of yore? Yes, they are.

Currently the Phillies sit at a 90-win pace, a .556 winning percentage. That includes a horrid April and May under Joe Girardi when Philadelphia lacked identity, character and a true leader.

Going by run differential, the Phillies are on a 93-win pace. With 516 runs scored, sixth in MLB, and only 444 runs allowed, ninth overall, the club is well placed among their playoff-ready peers.

Again, those totals include the miserable first two months of the season, with no consideration for the current pace they've set under interim manager Rob Thomson.

Since Thomson took the reins, the Phillies are 38-19, a .667 win percentage. That indicates a 108-win pace over 162 games. Unfortunately, the Phillies don't have 162 games remaining, they have 54.

But a .667 win percentage over 54 games is 36-18. Add 36 to the Phillies 60-win total as of August 7th, and you have a 96-win ballclub.

To break it down even more simply, the Phillies have one of the easiest remaining schedules in MLB. Their upcoming opponents have a combined .483 winning percentage the rest of the season.

20 of their 54 games are against Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. Against those clubs so far in 2022, the Phillies have won 14 of 19.

If Philadelphia can improve that record by one game—which should be achievable given their deadline acquisitions—they'll carry a .750 winning percentage against bottom feeder teams.

15 out of 20 wins against those four clubs puts the Phillies at 75-53. After those games, Philadelphia has 34 remaining against the Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

Of those seven clubs, three are under .500, and nine of the 34 remaining games are against the Marlins. To reach 96 wins the Phillies must carry a .618 winning percentage against those teams.

That is undoubtedly a tall task. Philadelphia has done well recently by beating up on weaker clubs and maintaining a .500 winning percentage against better teams.

But a game changing variable is missing, one piece that solves the puzzle and brings everything together one of the most well rounded clubs in MLB: Bryce Harper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk7Uj_0h9c6dW800
2021 National League MVP Bryce Harper Accepts his Award at Citizens Bank Park.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When the 2021 NL MVP returns to the lineup in late-August, the Phillies will be adding baseball's best hitter into an already formidable lineup.

Even if upon Harper's return the pace slows ever so slightly, the Phillies have given themselves wiggle room.

The team is winning, the clubhouse is loose, there is good leadership on the field level in Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, there is good leadership on a dugout level from Rob Thomson, and the players have even more lofty expectations upon Harper's return.

The Phillies are a well oiled machine, and the pieces are finally in place to break a September curse that has long haunted the ballclub.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Joe Girardi
FOX Sports

Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Jordan Montgomery trade update shows Yankees lack humanity

Baseball’s a business, and Yankees baseball has been a profitable one for decades, even if the ultimate prize hasn’t landed in the Bronx since 2009. There’s no amount of money a team can spend to guarantee themselves a World Series, especially in the Wild Card era … but if that amount of money did exist, the Yanks wouldn’t even be approaching it, instead increasing their profits annually as their payroll stays stagnant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies Win#The Philadelphia Phillies
FOX Sports

Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy