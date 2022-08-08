Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO