KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
WTVM
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
kalb.com
Safe Schools Louisiana App deployment in 5 additional parishes
The Alexandria City Council met to hear public feedback on the city's crime rate. Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue. A Rapides Parish judge has found Kristina Hoffpauir, 34, capable of standing trial for the August 2019 death of Sherwood Doyle, 81, in Elizabeth. Hoffpauir is charged with first-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting to be held tomorrow
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building 8/11/22 and is open to the public.
kalb.com
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he plans to run for governor of Louisiana
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023. There have been rumors that Nungesser will run for governor, but they were not confirmed until today, Aug. 9, 2022, during his visit to Lake Providence. “I am planning on running,”...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award
Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award. On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop D received the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award from the Community Foundation of Acadiana in collaboration with the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. This award is intended to recognize law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices who are having the most impact in their communities with the resources they have.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
