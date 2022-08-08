ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
WTVM

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
kalb.com

Safe Schools Louisiana App deployment in 5 additional parishes

The Alexandria City Council met to hear public feedback on the city's crime rate. Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue. A Rapides Parish judge has found Kristina Hoffpauir, 34, capable of standing trial for the August 2019 death of Sherwood Doyle, 81, in Elizabeth. Hoffpauir is charged with first-degree murder.
#Hall Of Fame
Calcasieu Parish News

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award

Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award. On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop D received the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award from the Community Foundation of Acadiana in collaboration with the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. This award is intended to recognize law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices who are having the most impact in their communities with the resources they have.
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
