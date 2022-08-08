ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

No agreement on HCISD MOU

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD nurses given life-support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)— DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma training on Monday and Tuesday to prepare their nurses to offer emergency life-support in case of a school shooting. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School where they faced potential scenarios to learn how to respond in the event of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brownsville, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Brownsville, TX
Society
Click2Houston.com

Low pay, little support: Record 70% of Texas teachers ready to quit as morale plummets, survey finds

School districts across the state are grappling with teacher shortages as students return to the classroom. Feeling the squeeze, school administrators have upped recruitment efforts, granted pay raises, given retention bonuses, offered free teaching certification programs, and even adopted shorter work weeks. Despite these efforts, teacher retirement and attrition rates...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin

Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#The Texas Tribune#Higher Education#College#Racism#Hispanic#El Gran Sal N#W University Blvd#Greater Texas Foundation#Trellis Foundation#Texas Rural Funders
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito announces sandbag distribution

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy