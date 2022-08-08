Read full article on original website
Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Most registered voters in Texas oppose a complete ban on abortion but are split on the extent to which abortion should be available, according to a June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
No agreement on HCISD MOU
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
Low pay, little support: Record 70% of Texas teachers ready to quit as morale plummets, survey finds
School districts across the state are grappling with teacher shortages as students return to the classroom. Feeling the squeeze, school administrators have upped recruitment efforts, granted pay raises, given retention bonuses, offered free teaching certification programs, and even adopted shorter work weeks. Despite these efforts, teacher retirement and attrition rates...
UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin
Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
Gov. Greg Abbott accepts debate invitation in Rio Grande Valley, Beto O’Rourke pushes for more forums
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group in partnership with KSAT. KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will be part of the panel of journalists involved in the debate, which will be televised and streamed online. Challenger Beto...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
San Benito announces sandbag distribution
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
