4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
By Helena Wegner
 2 days ago

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS.

More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and Auberry had reported feeling the tremor to the agency as of 3 p.m. Aug. 8.

Walker is a city about 55 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe with a population of more than 400 people.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

