1011now.com
LPS construction continues as school year approaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In five days, most Lincoln Public Schools students will be going back to class. For some, there may be construction work happening at their school and for others, they’re getting two more weeks of summer while important work finishes up. LPS said construction this close...
doniphanherald.com
LPS to pay $600K for school resource officers this school year
When Lincoln Northwest opens next week, expanding the number of public high schools in the Capital City to seven, the number of school resource officers working in Lincoln Public Schools will also grow. On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education got its first look at the district's interlocal agreement with...
1011now.com
$22 million bond narrowly passes for schools southeast of Lincoln
(KOLN) - A $22 million school-bond issue for two schools narrowly passed on Tuesday. The election was held regarding a $22 million school bond for Bennet Elementary and Palmyra Jr./Sr. High. According to an unofficial final result from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, the majority of voters supported the bond in this all-mail election, but it was a close vote, 595 to 584.
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
1011now.com
Schools in Nebraska deal with referee shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The ongoing referee shortage is bleeding into this upcoming school year, causing a strain on high schools around Nebraska. The NSAA called it a tipping point for officials and those interested in the job. This shortage means a lot of rural schools are having to pay more...
1011now.com
Robinson Elementary School opening delayed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday evening the decision to delay the opening of Robinson Elementary School from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29. According to LPS, this is out of an abundance of caution, as some officials do not feel that the school will be ready to safely open on Aug. 15. This additional time will be used by the construction team to finish the core areas.
1011now.com
UNL researchers work to make berry more mainstream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University-of-Nebraska-Lincoln-based startup is up to something sweet. Working with cold-pressed fruits to benefit their research, their company and to make their product more universally enjoyed. The company is known as A+ Berries. It’s focused on using Aronia berries, tasked by the American Aronia Berry Association,...
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
KETV.com
'A lot of multigenerational families': Sarpy County Fair continues long-time traditions in rural families
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Since the age of six, Martin Ostransky has called the Sarpy County Fair home. "As long as I can remember, so like 52 years," Ostransky said. He started out as a helper when his dad was on the fair board. "Back then like 50 plus years...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
Grant funding available to diverse small businesses in Nebraska
Fiserv is offering $10,000 to ethnically diverse small businesses in Nebraska. Two Omaha restaurant owners share how the funding is helping their businesses navigate pandemic-driven challenges.
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
1011now.com
Lincoln Northwest starts practice for inaugural football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football practice is underway in Nebraska. At Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks the first workout in the school’s history. Northwest is set to open later this month. Brian Lauck leads the Falcons through their inaugural season. He has 70 players out for football, they’ll compete...
