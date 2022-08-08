Most planting beds at gas stations are a fairly sad affair – often invasive weeds growing out of a pile of dyed mulch. So hats off to the BP Station at 1 Boston Post Road on the Mamaroneck line. These folks are growing corn in their planting bed. We are uncertain if they are planning to make their own ethanol or compete with the summer farm stand at Mangone’s garden center down the street, but either way we like the spirit.

MAMARONECK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO