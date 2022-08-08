ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Grand Re-Opening of Northport Farm Sanctuary Gates

After being shut down due to Bird Flu precautions, the nonprofit Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary in Northport has reopened to the public and will be holding a Grand Re-Opening of the Gates celebration on Saturday, August 20 from 12 - 3 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the afternoon visiting the farm’s residents – more than 40 rescued animals, including Annabelle the cow, goats, sheep, alpacas, chickens, ducks, peafowl, and turkeys – shopping from local artists and at the Farm’s country store, and more.
NORTHPORT, NY
Daily Voice

In With The New: Ossining Deli Owner Looks Ahead

A Northern Westchester deli has reopened under the leadership of a new owner who hopes to rebuild relationships between the location and the community. Anthony "Tony" Scarduzio opened Scarduzio’s Deli Catering & Pizza in Ossining in July. The deli is located at 97 Main St., the former location of...
OSSINING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rye, NY
longisland.com

Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

GM Says New Ride Signals Future of Playland

Ernie Blundell takes fun very seriously. The new general manager of Playland started as a seasonal employee at Six Flags Great Adventure in 1991. He stayed for twenty years. Before moving to West Harrison to take the Playland gig in the fall of 2021, he had meaningful career stops at Seattle’s Space Needle, the September 11 Memorial & Museum and the Empire State Building.
RYE, NY
Becca C

5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myrye.com

BP Station Growing Corn

Most planting beds at gas stations are a fairly sad affair – often invasive weeds growing out of a pile of dyed mulch. So hats off to the BP Station at 1 Boston Post Road on the Mamaroneck line. These folks are growing corn in their planting bed. We are uncertain if they are planning to make their own ethanol or compete with the summer farm stand at Mangone’s garden center down the street, but either way we like the spirit.
MAMARONECK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Green#Pollinators#Rye Rotary#The Rye Arts Center
Daily Voice

Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
MINEOLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22

• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy