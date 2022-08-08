Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
longisland.com
Grand Re-Opening of Northport Farm Sanctuary Gates
After being shut down due to Bird Flu precautions, the nonprofit Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary in Northport has reopened to the public and will be holding a Grand Re-Opening of the Gates celebration on Saturday, August 20 from 12 - 3 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the afternoon visiting the farm’s residents – more than 40 rescued animals, including Annabelle the cow, goats, sheep, alpacas, chickens, ducks, peafowl, and turkeys – shopping from local artists and at the Farm’s country store, and more.
New Bay Shore Eatery Draws Praise For 'Huge Portions,' Frozen Drinks
A restaurant that opened on Long Island this past spring is seeing positive reviews from customers for its portion sizes and frozen beverages. LaLa's Lounge, located at 25 Bayview Ave. in Bay Shore, opened in May. The eatery that was formerly known as "Swept Away" was rebranded to create a...
In With The New: Ossining Deli Owner Looks Ahead
A Northern Westchester deli has reopened under the leadership of a new owner who hopes to rebuild relationships between the location and the community. Anthony "Tony" Scarduzio opened Scarduzio’s Deli Catering & Pizza in Ossining in July. The deli is located at 97 Main St., the former location of...
longisland.com
Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th
The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
myrye.com
GM Says New Ride Signals Future of Playland
Ernie Blundell takes fun very seriously. The new general manager of Playland started as a seasonal employee at Six Flags Great Adventure in 1991. He stayed for twenty years. Before moving to West Harrison to take the Playland gig in the fall of 2021, he had meaningful career stops at Seattle’s Space Needle, the September 11 Memorial & Museum and the Empire State Building.
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
myrye.com
BP Station Growing Corn
Most planting beds at gas stations are a fairly sad affair – often invasive weeds growing out of a pile of dyed mulch. So hats off to the BP Station at 1 Boston Post Road on the Mamaroneck line. These folks are growing corn in their planting bed. We are uncertain if they are planning to make their own ethanol or compete with the summer farm stand at Mangone’s garden center down the street, but either way we like the spirit.
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
4 Nassau beaches closed due to storm runoff
The beaches are expected to open at 7 a.m. Thursday unless the county deems the water samples unsafe once again.
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
27east.com
Brothers Say They Are Continuing To Pursue Plans For A Second Life For Southampton Theater
For more than a year, Orson and Ben Cummings, filmmakers and Southampton Village residents, have been putting together an ambitious plan and rallying support to transform the Southampton movie theater... more. “Cocktails to Save the Bays,” was held on Friday night in Southampton Village to benefit ... 9 Aug 2022...
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22
• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
