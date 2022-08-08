Read full article on original website
Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy to continue with shorter school day amid staffing difficulties
Harrisburg School District’s Rowland Academy will continue using a compressed schedule when school re-starts later this month due to ongoing staffing issues, school officials announced Tuesday. The shortened school day at Rowland, which serves as a middle school for the district, was first implemented in February and will continue...
As contract negotiations continue in Dallastown Area S.D., community, teachers rally
York County, PA — There are only three weeks until teachers and students return to the classroom and the Dallastown Area School District is still negotiating a contract with their staff. Bargaining for the 2022-2023 school year contract began back in January, but this has been an ongoing battle...
Back to school giveaways in your community
As back to school season approaches, same organizations within your community are helping out with school supply giveaway's. Please stay within your community or call ahead as the events may check eligibility. CBS 21 News complied a list of times and dates of those events below. Cumberland County:. Project SHARE...
Students stand with PA teacher suspended over Pledge of Allegiance
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and […]
York Suburban School District holds job fair amid national teacher shortage
YORK, Pa. — A job fair is scheduled today for York Suburban School District. It’s one of the creative solutions school districts across the country are trying to attract more workers amid a national teacher shortage. Pennsylvania’s educator shortage has hit a crisis level, according to the leaders...
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
Dallastown teachers to rally for fair contract
Teachers in the largest school district in York County are planning to hold a rally Wednesday as the start of the new school year is fast approaching.
Man sentenced for making false statements when purchasing 18 guns
PA (WOLF) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to five years probation for making false statements when purchasing multiple firearms in three Pennsylvania counties. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Eseyuiel Caraballo previously admitted to making false statements when he purchased or attempted to purchase 18 firearms at various stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill Counties between March 2017 and August 2018.
Local organizations making sure kids are set for back to school with free supplies
Cumberland County, PA — Project Share and other organizations in Carlisle came together for a community-supported back-to-school event at the Carlisle Expo Center Wednesday. Carlisle 4 Kids served over 1,000 children, getting them suited up with all the supplies needed to return to the classroom – for free.
No Wait List At PA OVR
HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg applauded the PA Department of Labor’s announcement that significantly and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services will no longer be on a wait list for assistance. Specifically, the Department’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is lifting what is called OOS or order of selection. When funds are limited, OOS is invoked, and services are available based on levels of severity of the disability. For the last 28 years, only those individuals labeled as having a “most significant disability” were receiving services, while those labeled having a “significant” or “non-significant” disability were placed on a wait list. Since 2016, nearly 370,000 individuals have received services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Some of the services include counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic and medical restoration services, employment training, along with placement and career support services.
Teen injured in downtown Harrisburg shooting: police
A teenage boy was shot overnight Sunday in downtown Harrisburg, city police said. Shots were fired around 2 a.m. in the area of Pine and Front streets, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. Maisel said the teenager’s injuries were non life-threatening.
As cost of living soars, affordable housing is a struggle, causing more to become homeless
Dauphin County, PA — Marsha Curry-Nixon started AMiracle4Sure in 2010, helping those in need of shelter find a home. “Housing is what we do,” she told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “I only need one person to walk through that door every day.”. But, lately, more...
Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials
The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Chester County D.A. to take over investigation into death of Ellen Greenberg
Dauphin County, PA — The Chester County District Attorney's Office will take over the investigation into the death of Ellen Greenberg. The Chester County D.A. is taking the case now because of conflicts of interest in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Greenberg...
