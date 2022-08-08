ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Back to school giveaways in your community

As back to school season approaches, same organizations within your community are helping out with school supply giveaway's. Please stay within your community or call ahead as the events may check eligibility. CBS 21 News complied a list of times and dates of those events below. Cumberland County:. Project SHARE...
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Students stand with PA teacher suspended over Pledge of Allegiance

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man sentenced for making false statements when purchasing 18 guns

PA (WOLF) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to five years probation for making false statements when purchasing multiple firearms in three Pennsylvania counties. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Eseyuiel Caraballo previously admitted to making false statements when he purchased or attempted to purchase 18 firearms at various stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill Counties between March 2017 and August 2018.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Man sentenced for illegally purchasing/attempting to purchase 18 guns

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

No Wait List At PA OVR

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg applauded the PA Department of Labor’s announcement that significantly and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services will no longer be on a wait list for assistance. Specifically, the Department’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is lifting what is called OOS or order of selection. When funds are limited, OOS is invoked, and services are available based on levels of severity of the disability. For the last 28 years, only those individuals labeled as having a “most significant disability” were receiving services, while those labeled having a “significant” or “non-significant” disability were placed on a wait list. Since 2016, nearly 370,000 individuals have received services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Some of the services include counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic and medical restoration services, employment training, along with placement and career support services.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
HARRISBURG, PA

