HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg applauded the PA Department of Labor’s announcement that significantly and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services will no longer be on a wait list for assistance. Specifically, the Department’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is lifting what is called OOS or order of selection. When funds are limited, OOS is invoked, and services are available based on levels of severity of the disability. For the last 28 years, only those individuals labeled as having a “most significant disability” were receiving services, while those labeled having a “significant” or “non-significant” disability were placed on a wait list. Since 2016, nearly 370,000 individuals have received services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Some of the services include counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic and medical restoration services, employment training, along with placement and career support services.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO