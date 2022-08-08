Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there were no 90 degree temperatures in the forecast. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Superintendent...
Eyewitness News
Beating the heat at the beach
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can talk a lot about the heat and humidity, but it certainly is a benefit if you want to hit the beach. Beating the heat along the shore in East Haven is an easy assignment. A gust wind has kept the heat and humidity...
Register Citizen
New England Brewing Co. plans ‘lifetime move’ to West Haven
WEST HAVEN — In what city officials hope will be a cornerstone of shoreline redevelopment, the Planning and Zoning Commission quizzed developers for a highly-touted brewery project on issues such as parking, length of a lease and when the brewery and taproom might open. Developer Doug Gray of Eclipse...
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip
A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
What's fueling Connecticut's gas price plummet?
Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen almost 50 cents in four weeks. As of Wednesday, the average price for a regular gallon was $4.17 according to AAA. Supply economics and consumer behavior both appear to be playing a role in the price plummet. At the end of July, the U.S....
NewsTimes
This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory
A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
vegoutmag.com
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
fox61.com
Missing Milford dog returned to family
The family was reunited with the dog after spotting the dog in a local neighborhood. The dog was in a woman's house, the family paid $500 to get the dog back.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
NBC Connecticut
Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown
Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile
As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Little leaguers play regional baseball tournament in the high heat
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity hasn’t put a stop to the three Little League Regionals being played at The Bart Giamatti complex in Bristol. Maine and Massachusetts opened up the day and Fairfield American, the Connecticut state champions, played the New York state champions. Folks were...
