ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there were no 90 degree temperatures in the forecast. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Superintendent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, CT
City
West Haven, CT
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Milford, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Beating the heat at the beach

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can talk a lot about the heat and humidity, but it certainly is a benefit if you want to hit the beach. Beating the heat along the shore in East Haven is an easy assignment. A gust wind has kept the heat and humidity...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New England Brewing Co. plans ‘lifetime move’ to West Haven

WEST HAVEN — In what city officials hope will be a cornerstone of shoreline redevelopment, the Planning and Zoning Commission quizzed developers for a highly-touted brewery project on issues such as parking, length of a lease and when the brewery and taproom might open. Developer Doug Gray of Eclipse...
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#A Day At The Beach#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Long Island Sound#Heat Index#Ct
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Outsider.com

Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip

A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
NewsTimes

This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory

A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
vegoutmag.com

This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut

This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown

Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
105.5 The Wolf

The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile

As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
WOODBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Little leaguers play regional baseball tournament in the high heat

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity hasn’t put a stop to the three Little League Regionals being played at The Bart Giamatti complex in Bristol. Maine and Massachusetts opened up the day and Fairfield American, the Connecticut state champions, played the New York state champions. Folks were...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy