Attleboro, MA

Comments

Dina
1d ago

Turning the people against each other again! Then when one neighbor kills the other over the use of a hose… then the Attleboro police department can be sued!



 

Valley Breeze

Up next in Pawtucket: better sidewalks, prettier streets

PAWTUCKET – Over the past decade or so, the city of Pawtucket has repaved about 75 percent of its local roadways, and now, along with a commitment to replace the remaining 25 percent, the city is also embarking on an effort to better beautify those streets. The Department of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

“Debauchery:” Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people were...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Warren Town Council votes to ban smoking pot in public spaces

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance banning smoking marijuana in public spaces. The council voted 5-0 to ban the use of cannabis in public and they are the first municipality to take that step. Public spaces constitute public streets, buildings, parks, conservation areas...
WARREN, RI
Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
ABC6.com

Mayor Elorza joins officials to break ground on $21M school renovation project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza joined other local and school officials in Providence Wednesday to break ground on a $21 million renovation project of an elementary school. The renovated William D’Abate Elementary School will feature new kindergarten through 5th grade classrooms, learning areas, and learning studios.
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Hoppin Hill Reservoir#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Elorza, school officials break ground on $21M D’Abate Elementary reconstruction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence school officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of William D’Abate Elementary School. The $21 million project will build new classrooms for kindergarten through fifth grade, common learning areas, collaborative workrooms, and learning studios. “Through our five-year...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
WEST WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

‘It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,’ says passenger after fight on Block Island ferry

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s fight on the Block Island ferry has raised security concerns around New Shoreham. “I’d like to think it was an isolated event due to the festival that was going on on the island yesterday, but you never know. It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,” said Nathan McConnell, a passenger riding the ferry Tuesday, said.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

Magaziner moves into home in Congressional District 2

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has moved into District 2. A campaign spokeswoman confirmed Magainzer moved from his Providence home to a home in the Edgewood section of Cranston that he is renting. The spokeswoman said he will be fully registered at the new...
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway

WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down. 
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

McKee proposes $3.8M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced a proposal to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The proposal comes as Rhode Island Energy requested a winter rate increase to start in the fall. The state's proposal would allocate $3.8 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy