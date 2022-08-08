Read full article on original website
Dina
1d ago
Turning the people against each other again! Then when one neighbor kills the other over the use of a hose… then the Attleboro police department can be sued!
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Valley Breeze
Up next in Pawtucket: better sidewalks, prettier streets
PAWTUCKET – Over the past decade or so, the city of Pawtucket has repaved about 75 percent of its local roadways, and now, along with a commitment to replace the remaining 25 percent, the city is also embarking on an effort to better beautify those streets. The Department of...
ABC6.com
“Debauchery:” Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people were...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
ABC6.com
Warren Town Council votes to ban smoking pot in public spaces
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance banning smoking marijuana in public spaces. The council voted 5-0 to ban the use of cannabis in public and they are the first municipality to take that step. Public spaces constitute public streets, buildings, parks, conservation areas...
ABC6.com
Mayor Elorza joins officials to break ground on $21M school renovation project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza joined other local and school officials in Providence Wednesday to break ground on a $21 million renovation project of an elementary school. The renovated William D’Abate Elementary School will feature new kindergarten through 5th grade classrooms, learning areas, and learning studios.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department literally and figuratively indundated with flood of calls
• 1710 – Lebaron Country Club – Alarm Activation. • 1717 – 161 County St – Possible lightning strike. • 1752 – 44 Sherwood Lane – Possible lightning strike. • 1959 – 57 Long Point (condominiums) – Alarm activation. • 2158 –...
Woonsocket sees uptick in non-fatal opioid overdoses
The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning Woonsocket residents of an increase in opioid overdoses citywide.
DEM: Coventry dam owners must comply with new law
The pond’s water levels have been a point of contention ever since Soscia Holdings purchased its dam and water flow rights two years ago.
ABC6.com
Elorza, school officials break ground on $21M D’Abate Elementary reconstruction
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence school officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of William D’Abate Elementary School. The $21 million project will build new classrooms for kindergarten through fifth grade, common learning areas, collaborative workrooms, and learning studios. “Through our five-year...
ABC6.com
West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
ABC6.com
Providence City Council votes to overturn Elorza’s veto of hybrid elected school board
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence City Council held a special meeting Wednesday, voting to overturn Mayor Jorge Elorza’s veto of a new city charter proposal. The vetoed for a hybrid elected school board would create five regions in Providence, with two board members per region. Right now,...
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
ABC6.com
Block Island council calls for meeting Thursday following fighting arrests
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will host a meeting Thursday in response to the turmoil that happened Monday. According to the agenda, the council will “discuss and act on incidents that occurred on August 8, 2022 that required police response.”. The call for...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Drought conditions worsen across Massachusetts
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Since he was sixteen, John Colletto’s planted a garden. At 79, he’s now coaching his plants through one of the hottest summers he’s ever seen. But they’re doing fine, in large part because Colletto is a water conservationist — with seven barrels...
iheart.com
Norfolk County Solar Project At Agricultural School Encounters Opposition
WALPOLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Norfolk County Commission is holding a public comment meeting on a proposed solar array on the campus of the Norfolk Agricultural School later this month. Opponents of the project are criticizing it because they say it will be placed on prime agricultural land....
ABC6.com
‘It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,’ says passenger after fight on Block Island ferry
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s fight on the Block Island ferry has raised security concerns around New Shoreham. “I’d like to think it was an isolated event due to the festival that was going on on the island yesterday, but you never know. It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,” said Nathan McConnell, a passenger riding the ferry Tuesday, said.
ABC6.com
Magaziner moves into home in Congressional District 2
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has moved into District 2. A campaign spokeswoman confirmed Magainzer moved from his Providence home to a home in the Edgewood section of Cranston that he is renting. The spokeswoman said he will be fully registered at the new...
Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway
WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down.
Turnto10.com
McKee proposes $3.8M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced a proposal to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The proposal comes as Rhode Island Energy requested a winter rate increase to start in the fall. The state's proposal would allocate $3.8 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
