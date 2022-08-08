Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Canfield teachers to vote on tentative contract
Canfield Local School District teachers will vote this evening on a tentative contract. Canfield Education Association spokesman Mike Kerensky tells 21 News that negotiators reached a tentative agreement following talks that lasted until late Tuesday. Members of the 180-member union are scheduled to vote at 6 p.m. at the Mahoning...
WYTV.com
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local superintendents said that bus drivers are a huge demand right now. Just Tuesday morning, WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
WYTV.com
East Liverpool Schools partners with OSU Extension for kids STEM camp
EATS LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Children in East Liverpool are wrapping up a special summer camp this week. It focuses on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. About 50 kids from first through sixth grade are part of this summer camp of learning. “This is actually day...
WYTV.com
EGCC given new sanction by DOE, suspends free college program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Eastern Gateway Community College has suspended its Free College Benefit Program after violating the rules of the program. Recently, they have been given a new sanction by the Department of Education. On Monday, EGCC learned the DOE is placing them on Heightened Cash Monitoring 2,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donation foundation reaches highest level of recognition at YSU
The organization has donated more than $5 million in gifts to the university over the last 20 years.
JobsNOW: Spots open for local Ironworkers’ apprenticeship class
The Ironworkers apprenticeship class starts in October, but you can start now and get a jump on the training.
WYTV.com
Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village. A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting. The next and final reading will take place on August 23.
WYTV.com
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool. It was in the works of being restored up until 2020, but then it stopped. It’s been part of the New Castle community for 150 years. Now, the pool has been vacant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
WYTV.com
Local high school to host bookbag giveaway in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local high school is throwing a bookbag giveaway and community fair next week. River Gate High School is holding the event at the Warren Court House Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. With the book bags and school supplies given away, there will...
WYTV.com
Child vaccine clinic in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence County woman among 5 indicted in health care fraud
A Lawrence County woman is among five people indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts involving a health care fraud investigation.
WFMJ.com
Poland school board seeks dismissal of grad's lawsuit involving former school resource officer
The Poland Board of Education is asking U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson to dismiss a civil lawsuit from a recent Poland High School graduate against a former school resource officer, the school board, and township trustees. The school board has filed a response in court to the civil lawsuit...
WYTV.com
Seniors learn to swim for free in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Instructors from the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday. The city and academy brought the Senior Learn to Swim Program back after 40 years. Their goal is to help people to feel more comfortable near the water and give them the confidence...
Frenchko ‘tests’ fellow commissioners on signing before reading
Monday evening, Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko released a document attached to an email in which she states that she "tested" fellow commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda by submitting a resignation agreement for them to sign, and -- according to Frenchko -- they signed it.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls schools investigate possible security breach
The Newton Falls Exempted Village School district has informed students and parents of a possible security breach impacting several students' social security numbers and potential tax fraud. According to a media release, district officials are trying to compile a complete list of students who may have been impacted by fraudulent...
Local church moving thrift store; all items on sale
A local church is moving its thrift store to better serve low-income communities.
WFMJ.com
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
WYTV.com
Local church collecting supplies for KY flood victims
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley church is practicing what it preaches by sending help to flood victims in Kentucky. Columbiana Church of Christ has been busy this week collecting supplies. The collection just started Saturday, and their truck should be full when it leaves Thursday morning. It will...
Comments / 0