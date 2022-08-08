ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield teachers to vote on tentative contract

Canfield Local School District teachers will vote this evening on a tentative contract. Canfield Education Association spokesman Mike Kerensky tells 21 News that negotiators reached a tentative agreement following talks that lasted until late Tuesday. Members of the 180-member union are scheduled to vote at 6 p.m. at the Mahoning...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local schools facing bus driver shortage

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local superintendents said that bus drivers are a huge demand right now. Just Tuesday morning, WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

EGCC given new sanction by DOE, suspends free college program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Eastern Gateway Community College has suspended its Free College Benefit Program after violating the rules of the program. Recently, they have been given a new sanction by the Department of Education. On Monday, EGCC learned the DOE is placing them on Heightened Cash Monitoring 2,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village. A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting. The next and final reading will take place on August 23.
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Residents want local park’s pool restored

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool. It was in the works of being restored up until 2020, but then it stopped. It’s been part of the New Castle community for 150 years. Now, the pool has been vacant...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WYTV.com

Local high school to host bookbag giveaway in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local high school is throwing a bookbag giveaway and community fair next week. River Gate High School is holding the event at the Warren Court House Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. With the book bags and school supplies given away, there will...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Child vaccine clinic in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Seniors learn to swim for free in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Instructors from the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday. The city and academy brought the Senior Learn to Swim Program back after 40 years. Their goal is to help people to feel more comfortable near the water and give them the confidence...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls schools investigate possible security breach

The Newton Falls Exempted Village School district has informed students and parents of a possible security breach impacting several students' social security numbers and potential tax fraud. According to a media release, district officials are trying to compile a complete list of students who may have been impacted by fraudulent...
WFMJ.com

'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community

A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
STONEBORO, PA
WYTV.com

Local church collecting supplies for KY flood victims

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley church is practicing what it preaches by sending help to flood victims in Kentucky. Columbiana Church of Christ has been busy this week collecting supplies. The collection just started Saturday, and their truck should be full when it leaves Thursday morning. It will...
COLUMBIANA, OH

