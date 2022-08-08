ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville police watchdog committee welcomes new members

By Hannah Moore
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville has a new police chief and the city has new members on its Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC).

Monday, PARC held a new-member orientation session talking about what and how the committee does and the rules for internal affairs investigations. The session is a chance for new members to learn how Knoxville Police’s internal affairs system works.

PARC was created as a way to provide an independent review of police activity and make recommendations to the Chief of Police. It is made up of seven volunteers and a full-time executive director . It is fully independent of KPD, meaning the new chief does not directly impact the committee. However, Deputy Law Director Ron Mills said there is a more hands-on approach from KPD with assistant chief Mark Fortner giving those internal affairs cases more direct scrutiny.

“Previously the internal affairs office reported directly to Chief Noel that just gives an opportunity to have a higher level supervisor involved in that chain of command in reviewing everything internal affairs is doing,” said Mills.

Recently, quite a few internal investigations have been in the headlines. Last month, KPD Chief Paul Noel acted on one investigation firing a veteran lieutenant and suspending a captain.

PARC’s next meeting is set for 6 p.m. on August 25. There will also be a meeting on August 30 where KPD staff will share numbers on crimes in south Knoxville neighborhoods.

Members of the committee are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. Terms last three years and members cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.

