ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Apptronik producing robots for general purpose jobs

AUSTIN, Texas — We’re in the middle of a great resignation, and some employers are struggling to fill roles. One tech company in Austin is aiming to fill those gaps. Apptronik is behind some of the first mass-produced robots that are entering the workforce. “These robots will really...
AUSTIN, TX
Bay News 9

Strawberry picking robots could save California growers

California’s $2 billion strawberry industry accounts for 91% of the U.S. crop, but climate change, tightening chemical regulations, and labor struggles are presenting new challenges for the industry and making business tough on farmers. LA Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about how robots could be a potential cost-cutting solution. Dean joined host Lisa McRee on LA Times Today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Studies show Florida hospital bills rank among the highest in the nation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — What would become a traumatic, expensive and prolonged medical emergency for Manuel Alers Ramos started out as a tiny callous on his toe. Ramos wears steel-toed boots to work as a fiberglass technician, and early this spring he noticed the shoe on his right foot was rubbing painfully, forming a sore on his big toe.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

STORY REMOVED: US--Nuclear Power-California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Please disregard US--Nuclear Power-California, published on August 12, 2022, and datelined in LOS ANGELES. It (add reason for the disregard ). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Bay News 9

Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online

Research that analyzed social media posts finds that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida passed a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. References to pedophiles and “ grooming ” rose by more than 400...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tech Company#Athena Security#Texas Gun Sense#Erpo
Bay News 9

Austin City Limits announces initial lineup for Season 48

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits has officially announced the initial lineup for its 48th season starting this fall, and as usual, it will air on PBS. America’s longest-running music program slates Brandi Carlile as its Oct. 1 opener. This will be her third appearance on the ACL stage.
AUSTIN, TX
Bay News 9

Here's when New York will accept cannabis license applications

New York cannabis regulators will begin accepting retail licenses on Aug. 25, the Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday announced. License applications will be accepted for a month after an online portal opens. The move signals a key development for the start of New York's cannabis marketplace, a sector that...
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

Why upstate New York leaders hope CHIPS Act will build future

The hopes for upstate New York becoming an epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing for the country are sky high following the approval of the CHIPS Act this week by President Joe Biden. The high-tech sector in parts of Central New York and the Capital Region have had the groundwork laid for...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy