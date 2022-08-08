Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Bay News 9
Apptronik producing robots for general purpose jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — We’re in the middle of a great resignation, and some employers are struggling to fill roles. One tech company in Austin is aiming to fill those gaps. Apptronik is behind some of the first mass-produced robots that are entering the workforce. “These robots will really...
Bay News 9
Strawberry picking robots could save California growers
California’s $2 billion strawberry industry accounts for 91% of the U.S. crop, but climate change, tightening chemical regulations, and labor struggles are presenting new challenges for the industry and making business tough on farmers. LA Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about how robots could be a potential cost-cutting solution. Dean joined host Lisa McRee on LA Times Today.
Bay News 9
Studies show Florida hospital bills rank among the highest in the nation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — What would become a traumatic, expensive and prolonged medical emergency for Manuel Alers Ramos started out as a tiny callous on his toe. Ramos wears steel-toed boots to work as a fiberglass technician, and early this spring he noticed the shoe on his right foot was rubbing painfully, forming a sore on his big toe.
Bay News 9
STORY REMOVED: US--Nuclear Power-California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Please disregard US--Nuclear Power-California, published on August 12, 2022, and datelined in LOS ANGELES. It (add reason for the disregard ). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Florida's child welfare agency struggles with high turnover, heavy caseloads
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly half of all the state’s child protective investigators left their jobs between 2020 and 2021, according to an annual status report published by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). What You Need To Know. Report shows nearly half of DCF investigators quit between...
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Bay News 9
Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online
Research that analyzed social media posts finds that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida passed a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. References to pedophiles and “ grooming ” rose by more than 400...
Bay News 9
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
Bay News 9
Austin City Limits announces initial lineup for Season 48
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits has officially announced the initial lineup for its 48th season starting this fall, and as usual, it will air on PBS. America’s longest-running music program slates Brandi Carlile as its Oct. 1 opener. This will be her third appearance on the ACL stage.
Bay News 9
Here's when New York will accept cannabis license applications
New York cannabis regulators will begin accepting retail licenses on Aug. 25, the Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday announced. License applications will be accepted for a month after an online portal opens. The move signals a key development for the start of New York's cannabis marketplace, a sector that...
Bay News 9
Why upstate New York leaders hope CHIPS Act will build future
The hopes for upstate New York becoming an epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing for the country are sky high following the approval of the CHIPS Act this week by President Joe Biden. The high-tech sector in parts of Central New York and the Capital Region have had the groundwork laid for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
New York families feeling the pressure from inflation, wondering if recession on horizon
Although drivers are seeing a slight break at the pumps, essential needs from clothing to groceries are still taking a big chunk from people's wallets. That has a lot of people wondering if a recession is around the corner or whether we are already in one. It's a topic of debate among financial experts.
Bay News 9
Governor's press secretary Pushaw moving to role on re-election campaign
Christina Pushaw announced Friday she is stepping down as press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and will move to a role on his campaign to be re-elected in November. She confirmed to Spectrum News that deputy press secretary Bryan Griffin will take over her role. "I am proud to have...
Comments / 0