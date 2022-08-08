Read full article on original website
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings
Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Pan American Silver (PAAS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -121.43%. A quarter...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Akerna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akerna KERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akerna missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings
Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.82 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.87. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y
Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly loss (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 34 cents. In second-quarter...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
tipranks.com
Workhorse Stock Plummets 22% on Weaker-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings
Despite dismal Q2 numbers, Workhorse reached a key financial milestone. Moreover, the government’s new Inflation Reduction Act might give the company a much-needed boost. EV and aviation infrastructure and technology company Workhorse (WKHS) reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings results, which did not meet the expectations of Wall Street, causing the stock to be 22% lower currently. However, the company hit one major milestone during the quarter and announced a key delivery update.
etfdailynews.com
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
