Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International
Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand
Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings
Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings
SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR delivered second-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Inter Parfums’ results gained from sales growth across the company’s European and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from the impressive performance of its brands....
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y
Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly loss (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 34 cents. In second-quarter...
Westport (WPRT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against a profit of 7 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $80 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million. The top line rose 1% from the year-ago level of $79 million.
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Guidance Cut
SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC reported a loss of 17 cents for second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. Revenues in the second quarter totaled $116.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The top line also declined 28.2% from the year-ago number. The company shipped roughly 62,705 unique aligner orders, down 17.8% sequentially. The quarter’s average aligner gross sales price (ASP) came in at $1,917, up 1.4% on a sequential basis.
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
Franco-Nevada (FNV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Franco-Nevada (FNV) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.25%. A quarter ago,...
Kornit Digital (KRNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Kornit Digital (KRNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%....
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
