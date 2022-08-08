Read full article on original website
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Murrells Inlet businesses continue feud in state court, this time over golf cart
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A court was correct to hold a Murrells Inlet business in criminal contempt after the owner’s son repeatedly parked a golf cart in front of a restaurant’s delivery gate, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday. The case of Gulfstream Café versus Palmetto Industrial Development — and owner […]
Coastal Observer
Agency seeks to dismiss suit over town’s beach project
A state agency has moved in Circuit Court to dismiss claims from Prince George property owners that a beach renourishment project on Pawleys Island caused erosion on their beachfront. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism helped fund the $14.8 million project, which was completed in the spring of 2020....
wpde.com
Discrimination lawsuits against City of North Myrtle Beach go into settlement negotiations
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Discrimination lawsuits by three women against the City of North Myrtle Beach have gone into settlement negotiations. According to the lawsuits, all three women were employees of the city. The first employee to file a lawsuit was Carolina Garcia in April 2021. According...
Settlement reached in discrimination lawsuit filed by ex-North Myrtle Beach employee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A settlement has been reached in a discrimination lawsuit filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach by a former employee, according to an order Monday in U.S. District Court in Florence. The terms of the settlement were not available. Carolina Garcia filed the lawsuit in April 2021, saying […]
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE | HPF-TVT1-18QJR
PUBLIC NOTICE -- HPF-TVT1-18QJR Express Watersports, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 5' x 40' floating dock addition with 2 new piles for installation. Dock addition is for commercial purposes on Salt Creek located on the waterside of J Peters Grill & Bar at 4037 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, until August 25, 2022. AD# 2016972.
Court receives mental evaluation for former Horry County teacher accused of killing stepson
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities […]
North Myrtle Beach defends beach-equipment ordinance in lawsuit response
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed last week by a beach equipment company that says an ordinance the city amended in June blocks it from doing business on the beach. The lawsuit, filed by the owners of Cherry Grove Beach Gear, accuses the city of […]
2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach responds to beach gear lawsuit, says plaintiff knowingly violated law for over a year
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A lawsuit over beach gear filed against the City of North Myrtle Beach earned both the city and the plaintiff extra attention, although the city does not comment on pending litigation - until now. North Myrtle Beach issued its response to the lawsuit Friday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposal Denied: New housing development rejected in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County...
myhorrynews.com
Animals seized in Horry County police investigation available for adoption Wednesday
The Horry County Animal Care Center isn’t accepting any intakes after more than 130 mistreated animals were recovered in two separate Horry County police investigations in the last week. The center is now caring for 270 animals, beyond the facility’s capacity. Police and animal care center staff on...
WECT
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the investigation continues into Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman possibly mishandling client money, the state bar wants financial records, including bank statements. Through court documents, WECT found at least four bank accounts linked to Olson-Boseman. In those documents, Olson-Boseman’s attorney emailed requests to banks for statements and deposits from accounts at First Citizens Bank, First National Bank, and the State Employees Credit Union.
wfxb.com
Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach
Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
foxwilmington.com
Man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County woman waives right to jury trial
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The fate of a man accused of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Horry County woman will be decided by a federal judge. A status conference for Dominique Brand’s case was held on Wednesday where he waived his right to a jury trial and indicated that he wanted to move forward with a bench trial.
Ex-Boys and Girls Club of Myrtle Beach director pleads guilty to embezzlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former director for the Boys and Girls Club of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case Tuesday afternoon. Dione Eban Buonto was indicted in July 2021 by a grand jury for allegedly embezzling more than $100,000, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Buonto was charged with six […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control
A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
wpde.com
More than 130 animal intakes in 5 days leaves Conway shelter overcapacity
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in Conway is overcapacity and needs help from the community after taking in more than 130 animals in 5 days. According to a report, officers first responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to 2nd Loop Road based on a complaint of the arrestee operating a grooming business without a license and that there were "neglectful living conditions for many dogs at the property."
wpde.com
Mill stays open: Board decision siding with Liberty Steel unchallenged by city council
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The wire rods will continue to roll out of Liberty Steel along Fraser Street in Georgetown. This weekend a deadline passed for the city council to officially appeal the June decision by the Zoning Appeals Board. That decision threw out the claims by the city's...
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after 130 animals brought in from 2 investigations
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — After taking in 130 animals over five days from two investigations, officials say the Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway is over capacity. Officials said Tuesday morning that 270 animals were being cared for at the shelter. On Monday, the shelter took in 59 emaciated, dehydrated and neglected dogs after […]
newsfromthestates.com
Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another
Three landfills are under consideration to receive contaminated soil from the Kerr-McGee Superfund site. The closest landfill is in Sampson County. (Map: Lisa Sorg) Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside Brunswick County, likely moving toxic pollution from one non-white or low-income community to another.
