Congress & Courts

MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
The Independent

Judge who signed FBI Mar-a-Lago warrant tells DoJ to respond to request to unseal it

The judge who signed the warrant granting the FBI permission to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has instructed the Department of Justice to respond to a request to unseal it.Mr Trump has the prerogative to release the warrant himself, but has yet to do so despite calls from across the political spectrum to make it public. As a result, newspapers and campaign groups are suing to obtain it for public scrutiny.Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered on Wednesday that “on or before 5:00pm Eastern time on August 15, 2022, the Government shall file a Response to the Motion to Unseal. The...
Morristown Minute

8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
CNN

Here's why the public owns Trump's presidential records

That former President Donald Trump apparently tried to hold documents from his presidency away from the National Archives is completely unprecedented. As to why the public owns presidential documents, it's a relatively recent development that has roots in Watergate.
