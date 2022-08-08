ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

One in custody following carjacking, police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022. Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable. Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, LA
City
Moss Bluff, LA
KSLA

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Jumping Jack#Calcasieu Parish Sheriff#Chrysler Drive#Gulf Highway Lot 718#Cds#Sampson St
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
KNOE TV8

Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek

A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
OBERLIN, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle

Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting

A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

CPSB cybersecurity breach investigation handed over to DA

Calcasieu Superintendent of Education Shannon LaFargue said progress has been made with the cybersecurity breach earlier this year. At Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, LaFargue said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has officially turned over their findings to the DA’s office. In “encouraging news,” the investigation is now under the Department of Homeland Security, he said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Do You Recognize This Thief?

On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy