KPLC TV
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Mermentau home burglary
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in a July 15 home burglary on U.S. 90 near Mermentau.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022. Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable. Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36,...
Authorities Asking for Help in Motorcycle Theft Investigation in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating multiple motorcycle thefts that occurred in the 800 block of Ballard Lane in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 6th at 8 PM and August 8th at 9:45 AM. Authorities are asking anyone...
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Shed Burglary Investigation in Sulphur
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Shed Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Bergstrom Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between July 31st at 8 PM and August 7th at 1:30.
KSLA
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022.
kalb.com
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
KNOE TV8
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
KPLC TV
Initial report: Officer’s arrest followed two complaints for stalking
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sergeant with the Lake Charles Police Department was arrested after two complaints against him for stalking, according to an initial report. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Aug. 3 for stalking and malfeasance in office. Both complaints were reported to the Lake Charles Police Department...
Lake Charles American Press
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle
Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
Lake Charles American Press
Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting
A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
KPLC TV
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
Lake Charles American Press
CPSB cybersecurity breach investigation handed over to DA
Calcasieu Superintendent of Education Shannon LaFargue said progress has been made with the cybersecurity breach earlier this year. At Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, LaFargue said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has officially turned over their findings to the DA’s office. In “encouraging news,” the investigation is now under the Department of Homeland Security, he said.
kogt.com
Do You Recognize This Thief?
On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
