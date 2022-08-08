ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joins AC Monza on loan for season

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Udinese, making 15 appearances for the Italian club. Mari joined Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo,...
ESPN

Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
ESPN

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
SB Nation

Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training

Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur. There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang...
