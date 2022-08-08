Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
BBC
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joins AC Monza on loan for season
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Udinese, making 15 appearances for the Italian club. Mari joined Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo,...
Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.
‘I Could See That’ - Pundit Tips Newcastle to Sign Conor Gallagher Instead of James Maddison
Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has said that Newcastle United could sign Conor Gallagher instead of James Maddison.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
ESPN
Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources
Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
ESPN
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double
Carlo Ancelotti has said he believes Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double -- and don't need to add another forward to the squad -- as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid won LaLiga by 13 points...
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training
Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur. There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang...
Exclusive | ‘Lack of Confidence’ - Louis Saha on What Went Wrong in Manchester United’s Loss Against Brighton
Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has blamed a 'lack of confidence' on why the Red Devils lost at home to Brighton in the opening Premier League game.
ESPN
Real Madrid begin 2022-23 season with another trophy as Carlo Ancelotti & Co. claim UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid opened their 2022-23 season with a trophy, as they bested Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland. - When could Madrid win 100th trophy? Depends who you ask. Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema were enough to topple the...
MLS・
Soccer-Juventus hit reset button in hope of reviving Serie A fortunes
Aug 11 (Reuters) - A trophyless 2021-22 campaign set the alarm bells ringing at Juventus and despite an encouraging start to their rebuild with the capture of some marquee names, the 36-times Serie A champions could face a challenging road ahead.
Comments / 0