Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Dallas United Crew hires first-ever executive director

Dallas United Crew, a rowing organization based at White Rock Lake, hired its first-ever executive director. Austin “A.J.” Brooks will start work Aug. 15. All DUC programs and coaches will report to him. Brooks started rowing at Newport Aquatic Center and then competed for the University of Washington....
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Refugee Services of Texas seeking artists for September art auction

Calling all artists and creative spirits— Refugee Services of Texas (RST) in Lake Highlands is hosting an art exhibit next month, and they’re looking for submissions. Performance, traditional, and any other artist you can think of, are invited to submit their art. Artists will be donating their art as part of a statewide art auction.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

‘The Sound of Deep Ellum’ album to mark 150-year anniversary of the neighborhood

The Sound of Deep Ellum, a live album made by local musicians, will mark 150 years of the neighborhood. Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that advances the musical legacy and creative culture of Deep Ellum, is selecting 10 artists to participate in a live performance to be held Oct. 5 at Trees Dallas. A limited vinyl release will be made through Dallas’ Idol Records. Tickets to the performance are available by making a donation to Deep Ellum 100.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Petra and the Beast will move to Lakewood Shopping Center

Petra and the Beast, a restaurant by chef Misti Norris, is moving from its N. Haskell Avenue location to Lakewood Shopping Center. The restaurant will open in the old Lakewood Smokehouse space, CultureMap reported. The original Petra and the Beast will remain open on Haskell Avenue during the transition. Lakewood...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Neighborhood meetings scheduled to discuss Lakewood Conservation District

The City of Dallas Department of Planning and Urban Design has scheduled 12 meetings to talk about proposed regulations for the Lakewood Conservation District expansion. The neighborhood committee turned in signed petitions from 189 residents in the expansion area in June — representing 68% of homeowners in the area — and City staff recently verified the signatures.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

$1.2-million budget increase would keep libraries open longer hours

Several Oak Cliff libraries would stay open longer if a City of Dallas budget proposal is approved. “Library access has proven to be challenging for many, as the current post-pandemic hours are not reflective of community needs,” the city’s proposed budget states,” the City Manager’s proposed budget states.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Show at East Dallas Arts features live band, shadow puppetry

The Old Man and The Old Moon, an upcoming show at East Dallas Arts, will feature a live band, shadow puppetry and choreography, all performed by a young cast. Out of Line Concepts is presenting the show, which is inspired by Celtic folklore. It runs Aug. 11-14 at East Dallas Arts, which was established in 2017.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Shooting on Santa Fe Avenue leaves 1 injured

There was another shooting near the Santa Fe Trail over the weekend. Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 6:18 p.m. Aug. 6. Two men were arguing, and the argument escalated when one of them shot the other in the...
DALLAS, TX

