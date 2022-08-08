Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas United Crew hires first-ever executive director
Dallas United Crew, a rowing organization based at White Rock Lake, hired its first-ever executive director. Austin “A.J.” Brooks will start work Aug. 15. All DUC programs and coaches will report to him. Brooks started rowing at Newport Aquatic Center and then competed for the University of Washington....
Refugee Services of Texas seeking artists for September art auction
Calling all artists and creative spirits— Refugee Services of Texas (RST) in Lake Highlands is hosting an art exhibit next month, and they’re looking for submissions. Performance, traditional, and any other artist you can think of, are invited to submit their art. Artists will be donating their art as part of a statewide art auction.
‘The Sound of Deep Ellum’ album to mark 150-year anniversary of the neighborhood
The Sound of Deep Ellum, a live album made by local musicians, will mark 150 years of the neighborhood. Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that advances the musical legacy and creative culture of Deep Ellum, is selecting 10 artists to participate in a live performance to be held Oct. 5 at Trees Dallas. A limited vinyl release will be made through Dallas’ Idol Records. Tickets to the performance are available by making a donation to Deep Ellum 100.
East Dallas residents Sarah Lamb, John Bryant running for Texas House District 114
Vickery Place neighbor Sarah Lamb will face Swiss Avenue resident John Bryant in the race for Texas House District 114. Running as a Republican, Lamb will face Bryant, the winner of the Democratic primary. Bryant beat Alexandra Guio in the May 24 run-off. Lamb didn’t run in the Republican primary,...
Petra and the Beast will move to Lakewood Shopping Center
Petra and the Beast, a restaurant by chef Misti Norris, is moving from its N. Haskell Avenue location to Lakewood Shopping Center. The restaurant will open in the old Lakewood Smokehouse space, CultureMap reported. The original Petra and the Beast will remain open on Haskell Avenue during the transition. Lakewood...
Neighborhood meetings scheduled to discuss Lakewood Conservation District
The City of Dallas Department of Planning and Urban Design has scheduled 12 meetings to talk about proposed regulations for the Lakewood Conservation District expansion. The neighborhood committee turned in signed petitions from 189 residents in the expansion area in June — representing 68% of homeowners in the area — and City staff recently verified the signatures.
White Rock Lake safety update: catalytic converter theft, burglary of vehicles
The biggest safety problems over the past couple months at White Rock Lake have been burglaries and catalytic converter theft. A Dallas police officer briefed the White Rock Lake Task Force at Winfrey Point on recent occurrences at the lake. The most common crime issue there is burglary of motor...
$1.2-million budget increase would keep libraries open longer hours
Several Oak Cliff libraries would stay open longer if a City of Dallas budget proposal is approved. “Library access has proven to be challenging for many, as the current post-pandemic hours are not reflective of community needs,” the city’s proposed budget states,” the City Manager’s proposed budget states.
Bulky trash and hazardous waste accepted at community ‘trash-off’ event Saturday
The Oak Park Estates Neighborhood Association invites neighbors to join them in a community trash pick-up at Kiest Park Saturday. Dallas residents can also bring bulky trash, such as broken furniture, and hazardous waste like paint and batteries to the event for disposal. Sponsored by the City of Dallas Keep...
Show at East Dallas Arts features live band, shadow puppetry
The Old Man and The Old Moon, an upcoming show at East Dallas Arts, will feature a live band, shadow puppetry and choreography, all performed by a young cast. Out of Line Concepts is presenting the show, which is inspired by Celtic folklore. It runs Aug. 11-14 at East Dallas Arts, which was established in 2017.
Shooting on Santa Fe Avenue leaves 1 injured
There was another shooting near the Santa Fe Trail over the weekend. Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 6:18 p.m. Aug. 6. Two men were arguing, and the argument escalated when one of them shot the other in the...
