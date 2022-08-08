Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Du Quoin Evening Call
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects Rend Lake Resort, projects along I-57 and I-24 to get $350 million
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Why motorists keep crashing into Illinois couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
myradiolink.com
Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
Illinois shatters unclaimed property records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes the record to using technology more […]
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
WOOD
25 beagles rescued from Virginia pharmaceutical company
Twenty-five beagles have arrived to a better life in West Michigan on Wednesday after a pharmaceutical testing facility in Virginia was closed. (Aug. 10, 2022)
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois
Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois. An Illinois agronomist says current crop conditions indicate the state could see record yields this season. Cory Muhlbauer is the R&D Agronomy Lead for Precision Planting based in Tremont. “In general, in Illinois we are sitting pretty good. It’s...
myradiolink.com
Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois
Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
Comments / 1