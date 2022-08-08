ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wlds.com

Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago

A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
walls102.com

Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
I-Rock 93.5

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
myradiolink.com

Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois shatters unclaimed property records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program.  Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes the record to using technology more […]
wmay.com

5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
97ZOK

10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois

"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois

Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois. An Illinois agronomist says current crop conditions indicate the state could see record yields this season. Cory Muhlbauer is the R&D Agronomy Lead for Precision Planting based in Tremont. “In general, in Illinois we are sitting pretty good. It’s...
myradiolink.com

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
Effingham Radio

Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning

Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
