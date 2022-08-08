Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts
PADUCAH — With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
thunderboltradio.com
Studies Continue for Costs and Location of Possible New Obion County Middle School
The study of a new combined middle school in Obion County continues. Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the school board has requested a study concerning the possible joining of sixth thru eighth grade students.(AUDIO) During the August meeting, school board members voted 6-to-1, to explore the idea...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Paducah Day Nursery provides engaging childcare, hands-on education
PADUCAH — Swimming with their besties at the Noble Park pool, picking up trash in the neighborhood, make your own pizza days, and educational field trips: kids can enjoy all this and more at local nonprofit, Paducah Day Nursery. The PDN accepts children aged 6 weeks to 13-years-old, most...
wpsdlocal6.com
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian
The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
westkentuckystar.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair set for August 23
A job fair is coming to Paducah later this month. The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will take place on August 23 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. City of Paducah Communications Manager Pam Spencer said officials decided to organize the event following the...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen
Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
KFVS12
Job fair coming to Paducah at the Julian Carroll Convention Center
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A job fair is coming to the Julian Carroll Convention Center on August 23. The job fair, organized by West Kentucky Workforce Board and local partners, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. There will be a variety of opportunities, with some requiring...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leads Calloway County in rain postponed match
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs scored a goal early against Calloway County on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 lead. However, just moments later, mother nature would force the game to be postponed and will be completed at a later date. It's the second day in a row...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's Home of the Month for August
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced the Home of the Month for August. The home is located on Matthew Drive in the Concord community.
wkms.org
Black Kentuckians, Tennesseans celebrate emancipation with Eighth of August events
For many Black Kentuckians and Tennesseans, the Eighth of August is a special day – a time for barbecue, reuniting with loved ones and marking their freedom from slavery. These annual celebrations are in the same spirit as Juneteenth, but their roots predate those of the now national holiday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Public Library seeks donors for upcoming blood drive
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is planning a blood drive with the American Red Cross, and they need donors to sign up before Wednesday. Library Director Justin Brasher says the library needs at least 45 people to sign up to give blood, and Tuesday is the last day to register.
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players: #10 Cade Goatley
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Cade Goatley the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
wpsdlocal6.com
Twin sisters attend prestigious military academy programs
PADUCAH — Twin sisters are proving they're ready to serve their country, taking part in two prestigious military programs this summer. Clare Shirk was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Summer Seminar, while her sister, Audrey Shirk, completed the Coast Guard Academy Introductory Mission (AIM) program. They are some of the only students at Paducah Tilghman High to ever attend. Their father's been a big inspiration, but as you'll see, the Shirks have made service and sacrifice a family legacy.
mayfield-messenger.com
Graves County may see new Hampton Inn
Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
