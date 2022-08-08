BU Women’s Soccer ranked 4th in America East preseason poll

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team has been ranked 4th in the America East preseason poll.

The Bearcats did recieve 1 first place vote.

In 2021, BU went 4-3-2 in conference, good enough to make the playoffs but they lost in the quarterfinals to U Albany 2-0.

The team will be returning quite a few key pieces including Vestal products Olivia McKnight and Victoria McKnight, both of whom recieved 2nd team all-conference honors in 2021.

Forward Peyton Gilmore, who made the all-rookie team last year will also be returning.

The full America East preseason rankings are:

1 – UMASS Lowell

2 – Vermont

3 – New Hampshire

4 – Binghamton

5 – UAlbany/NJIT

7 – Bryant

8 – Maine

9 – UMBC

The Bearcats open conference play on September 18th against Bryant at home.

