ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

BU Women’s Soccer ranked 4th in America East preseason poll

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu1iX_0h9c3OMi00

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team has been ranked 4th in the America East preseason poll.

The Bearcats did recieve 1 first place vote.

In 2021, BU went 4-3-2 in conference, good enough to make the playoffs but they lost in the quarterfinals to U Albany 2-0.

The team will be returning quite a few key pieces including Vestal products Olivia McKnight and Victoria McKnight, both of whom recieved 2nd team all-conference honors in 2021.

Forward Peyton Gilmore, who made the all-rookie team last year will also be returning.

The full America East preseason rankings are:

1 – UMASS Lowell

2 – Vermont

3 – New Hampshire

4 – Binghamton

5 – UAlbany/NJIT

7 – Bryant

8 – Maine

9 – UMBC

The Bearcats open conference play on September 18th against Bryant at home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Binghamton’s Head Coach is “Bumping” Her Way to the Top

Some people toil for a lifetime to reach their ‘dream job’. Last summer, at age 29, Jess Bump got hers when she was named the head coach of Binghamton softball. It was a long time coming; the sole remaining member of the coaching staff that had led the Binghamton program through the 2021 season, Bump held the title of acting head coach during the offseason but still had to go through the interview process like an unattached candidate.
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Thunder wins 10u Hershey Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team finished the summer in style. The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under team, based in Elmira Heights, captured the Hershey Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Thunder continued its dominance with an impressive unbeaten tournament. The team rolled past the Connecticut Barracudas, 14-2, going a perfect […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Maine, NY
State
Vermont State
City
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Sports
i100rocks.com

Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binghamton University#Bu Women#U Albany#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
WETM 18 News

Athens votes against Sayre Football co-op

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School. Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night. According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor […]
ATHENS, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?

In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton University Student Taking on Cyberthreats

Many Binghamton University students spend their summers back in their home towns and relaxing after completing another taxing year of school. Jennifer Seibert, however, spent her last summer taking on cyberattacks. According to a report by Chris Kocher of BingUNews, Seibert spent her summer contributing to an investigation in cache...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy