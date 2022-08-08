Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison. The sentence handed down by Judge Maureen Sweeney to Montrell Holmes, 25, was for an...
WYTV.com
Paramedic testifies in South Side shooting case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A paramedic who treated a gunshot victim who later died testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of the man accused of killing him. Emily Colucci-Simmons, a paramedic for American Medical Response was in one of two ambulances that responded Dec....
WYTV.com
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Woman’s car rear-ended, then taken in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls Police are asking for the public's help after a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended, the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded she turn over her vehicle.
Teen with weapons violation warrant arrested at fair: Medina Police Blotter
Police arrested a 14-year-old Cleveland boy Aug. 6 when they responded to an argument at the Medina County Fair. The boy was found to have a felony warrant out of Cuyahoga County for a weapons violation. Fire: Hillview Way. Police and fire units responded to a house fire at 2:31...
WYTV.com
Testimony from surviving victim kicks off 2018 South Side murder case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The woman who survived a shooting that killed her boyfriend in late 2018 testified Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that she was able to identify the man who shot her because she had seen him before. Defense attorneys for Lavontae Knight, 27, of...
Man calls police after receiving texts from dead relative: Strongsville Police Blotter
On July 25, a South Bexley Circle resident called police regarding a suspicious situation. The man told an officer that someone pretending to be his dead relative was texting him. The officer talked to the texting party, who it turned out had the wrong number and was texting the wrong...
hometownstations.com
Tate sentenced to 2 years in prison for charges in Medina County
Medina County, OHIO (WLIO) - One of the men facing charges for the death of Officer Dominic Francis gets sentenced to two years in prison in Medina County. 19-year-old Dante Tate was sentenced Monday morning on the charges of failure to comply with an order of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 charged with DUI after 1 car crash in Kirtland
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash in Kirtland Monday night, according to police officials. The driver and passenger of the car were hurt in the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. The crash happened...
2 deported after Portage County traffic stop
After a traffic stop in Portage County over the weekend, two people from Honduras are facing deportation.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly assaults three others at marina
HURON – A 31-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly assaulted three other individuals at a marina. According to a report from the Huron Police Department, police responded to Huron Street for a report of an intoxicated woman claiming that she was assaulted. At the scene,...
Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say
Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.
WYTV.com
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose. When deputies picked up the dog named Gio, he was immediately taken to the vet because he could barely walk. Gio was found to be 30 pounds underweight and infested with fleas, making him severely anemic.
WYTV.com
Firefighters hurt in Trumbull County house fire; family safe
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two firefighters are recovering after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury, and a family has to find a new place to stay for the time being. It happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 7800 block on Oak Street. Multiple departments had to...
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
WYTV.com
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon. A window was boarded up with plywood after a Dodge Journey crashed into Plaza Agave on Youngstown Warren Road. According to a police report, the car...
whbc.com
Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney
Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing. The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from...
Car strikes horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County, killing father, injuring son
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 33-year-old father was killed and his nine-year-old son seriously injured after being struck by a car while riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County. The accident occurred Saturday evening in Parkman Township on the westbound lanes of Route 422. According to an Ohio State...
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
