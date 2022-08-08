ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Paramedic testifies in South Side shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A paramedic who treated a gunshot victim who later died testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of the man accused of killing him. Emily Colucci-Simmons, a paramedic for American Medical Response was in one of two ambulances that responded Dec....
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Alliance, OH
Sebring, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sebring, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Atty#Ebt
hometownstations.com

Tate sentenced to 2 years in prison for charges in Medina County

Medina County, OHIO (WLIO) - One of the men facing charges for the death of Officer Dominic Francis gets sentenced to two years in prison in Medina County. 19-year-old Dante Tate was sentenced Monday morning on the charges of failure to comply with an order of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 charged with DUI after 1 car crash in Kirtland

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash in Kirtland Monday night, according to police officials. The driver and passenger of the car were hurt in the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. The crash happened...
KIRTLAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly assaults three others at marina

HURON – A 31-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly assaulted three other individuals at a marina. According to a report from the Huron Police Department, police responded to Huron Street for a report of an intoxicated woman claiming that she was assaulted. At the scene,...
HURON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYTV.com

Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose. When deputies picked up the dog named Gio, he was immediately taken to the vet because he could barely walk. Gio was found to be 30 pounds underweight and infested with fleas, making him severely anemic.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Firefighters hurt in Trumbull County house fire; family safe

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two firefighters are recovering after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury, and a family has to find a new place to stay for the time being. It happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 7800 block on Oak Street. Multiple departments had to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon. A window was boarded up with plywood after a Dodge Journey crashed into Plaza Agave on Youngstown Warren Road. According to a police report, the car...
NILES, OH
whbc.com

Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney

Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing. The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy