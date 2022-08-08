Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fargo pools closing soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is about to wrap up, which means the Fargo Park District will soon be closing its outdoor pools. The Roger G. Gress Northside Pool, Southwest Recreational Pool, and the Madison Pool & Splash Pad are set to close after Sunday, August 14. The...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
valleynewslive.com
Back to School: Update on new Moorhead High
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - High school students in Moorhead are gearing up for their last time going ‘back to school’ in the current high school. The academic portion of the new high school is scheduled to open in the 2023-24 school year, and the entire building will open in the 2024-25 school year.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth Community Service K9 program to continue
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to a local sponsor, the Dilworth Police Department’s Community Service K9 continues to serve the community. Police Chief Ty Sharpe says Northwestern Bank donated $2,500 to bring K9 Keely to Dilworth, and recently agreed to sponsor Keely for another 2 years. The money will be used to continue the training and care K9 Officer Keely receives.
valleynewslive.com
A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus. Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officer Joe Vegel, we salute you!
Officer Joe Vegel is a native of Blaine, MN.—where he graduated from Blaine High School, and continued his education at Minnesota State University – Mankato. Vegel graduated in 2016, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement. Vegel began his career working as a security officer at a...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds expected at anti-abortion rally August 19
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are holding a rally Friday August 19 at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Ave. in Moorhead. Organizers say more than three hundred people are expected to attend. David Bereit, the founder...
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.
earnthenecklace.com
Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?
Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
valleynewslive.com
Police declare WE Fest 2022 a success, crime rates down
DETROIT LAKES, Minn., (Valley News Live) - The grounds of Soo Pass Ranch are quiet and still once again. All the noise and lights have been tucked away for another year. WE Fest is a hugely popular music fest in a relatively small town, so everyone is involved. Though the event always has the makings for some chaos, the festival was declared a success by local law enforcement. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander tells us he’s been at every WE Fest since they began.
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
kvrr.com
Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand Grows Even Bigger In Its 10th Year
A long-time charity event is growing to new royal heights this year. Addie’s 10th Royal Cupcake stand is Tuesday afternoon. Addie Lorezel, her mom and friends spent the weekend baking three thousand cupcakes from scratch. You can hang out with costumed princesses and villains and buy cupcakes to support...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Polls are open for the Minnesota primary election
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Polls opened Tuesday for Minnesota voters to choose who they want to see on the upcoming November ballot. Residents in Moorhead have 13 different poll locations based on their address; they can find which one to go to by visiting the city of Moorhead’s website.
valleynewslive.com
Red River Women’s Clinic GoFundMe surpasses $1 million goal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Support for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has poured in from across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Weeks later, a GoFundMe for the Red River Women’s Clinic has surpassed its goal of $1 million dollars. The...
valleynewslive.com
Kayakers and canoers row out the 30th annual Race the Red
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in the Valley are preparing their paddles for the postponed 30th annual Race the Red. Kayakers and canoers will start at the South boat ramp at Dike East and row either 1.5, 3.5, or 6 miles for the race. There are four categories...
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
