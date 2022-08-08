Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
papercitymag.com
Jon Alexis on His New Preston Royal Tex-Mex Concept and the Importance of ‘Happy Food’
Escondido Tex-Mex Patio will debut at Preston Royal this winter. (Courtesy) Since 1989, TJ’s Seafood has been a family-owned favorite spot for fresh fish in Dallas. Two years ago (just after the tornados and right before the pandemic), we caught up with owners Jon and Natalie Alexis, who were celebrating 30 years in business and their recent Malibu Poke collaboration with chef Matt McCallister. Thankfully, both brands survived the hardest years for our restaurant industry. And now, the Dallas seafood savant is gearing up to take on Tex-Mex — a brand new concept called Escondido is set to debut in Preston Royal this winter.
Is it party time yet? These are the top hip hop clubs to visit in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you’re into classic 90s hip hop, the vibey 2010s, or even new school hip hop, there’s a place for you among this glorious holiday; especially in North Texas. Drop the beat DJ because Thursday, August 11 is Hip Hop Day! NationalToday explains the...
Dallas Observer
Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad
Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
Dress to impress with these skirt fashion tips from Galleria Dallas
From maxi to mini to everything in between, skirts are one of the season's hottest trends. Galleria Dallas shows us how to skirt the issue no matter where you go.
checkoutdfw.com
This is the drop the Dallas area has seen in home showings
Home showings across the United States have declined year-over-year for June, according to the data collected by ShowingTime.com. According to the data, the decline in home showings is a strong indicator that as inventory increases and competition eases, the market is once again becoming more balanced. “The Northeast saw the...
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
Dallas Observer
Spiral Diner and Bakery in Oak Cliff Is Shutting its Doors to Expand to New Spaces
Dallas’ home of vegan comfort food and desserts, Spiral Diner & Bakery, is closing the doors of its Oak Cliff location after 14 years. This is no portent of doom for Spiral, but the necessary beginning of a new phase for the business. The building housing the Oak Cliff...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
This tour shows you the best places to get a margarita in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love margaritas? This tour might be the one for you. No matter how you like them, frozen or not, there is something for everyone at Visita Dallas' Margarita Mile.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth pastor's life story becomes a movie
A new movie will feature the true life story of Grammy nominee and Fort Worth pastor, Marvin Sapp. It's a story about survival through faith and much more than turning away from crime as a young man.
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Store After Naming Store Managers
H-E-B is holding a job fair looking to hire 700 employees for its Plano store opening in September.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. H-E-B continues to grow its presence across North Texas and with a store set to open in Plano, the company is holding a job fair on Saturday. Dallas News reports that the store in Plano will open this fall. While the opening dates have not been set, its hour of operations is set to be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
fox4news.com
DFW snaps 67 day rain-free streak, it wasn't close to the all-time record
DALLAS, Texas - Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded .41 inches of rain on Wednesday, breaking a two-month dry spell. It was the first time the airport recorded any measurable precipitation in 67 days. The stretch from June 4 to August 9 is the second-longest rainless streak in DFW history, according...
37th Parallel Properties Announces Recent Closing of 344-Unit Asset in Fort Worth, TX
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties (“37th Parallel”), a Richmond, VA-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit, 1998-built multifamily asset located in Fort Worth, Texas on behalf of their investors and joint venture partners. This marks the firm’s seventh (7) acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and twenty-seventh (27) in Texas, investing over $525 million in the state since its inception.
fwtx.com
The Eagles to Play Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Nov. 25
The Eagles are landing, finally. The celebrated American rock band, with far more Grammys than actual wings, is bringing its “Hotel California 2022” tour to Dickies Arena on Nov. 25, six days after George Strait’s bus pulls out of its bay. This marks another extension of the...
