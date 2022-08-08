Read full article on original website
Celebrate Celtic heritage this weekend in Sparta
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend marks the return of one of West Michigan’s greenest events! It’s the 13th Annual Sparta Celtic Festival taking place in Rogers Park and Balyeat Field on Friday and Saturday. It’s the largest, free entry, family-friendly Celtic Fest and each year, they give back to the community. This year, they’ve teamed up with RUNA to collect new socks to be donated to North Kent Connect to be distributed to those in need in Northern Kent County.
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School Of Rock
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summertime is a great time to spend time together as a family. The top pick for today is the Grand Rapids Civic theatre production of School of Rock. If your kids love to sing and dance this is the production to see. This production will have the entire family ready to Rock n Roll! For ticket information and details check out their website here.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 9, 2022)
Now open: Küsterer Brauhaus brings German beer hall experience back to GR
More than two years after plans for a new German beer hall were announced, Küsterer Brauhaus is now open on Grand Rapids’ West Side. (Aug. 10, 2022)
August events & programs at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hackley Public Library is in downtown Muskegon and offers free programs, services, and resources to the community. They have a great list of events coming up in August – Mallory joins us today to tell us what they have going on. Upcoming Events:
Today’s Top Pick: Newaygo County Fair
Summertime is the perfect time to have fun as a family, today’s top pick is to head to the Newaygo County fair. You will see all kinds of creatures, have all kinds of fun, and of course enjoy an elephant ear and some great carnival rides. For a list of events and more information check out their website here.
Learn to Row for free this weekend with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to try rowing? It’s a great workout for any age and the view from the water is pretty spectacular! Now you have the chance to learn to row with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club for free! You’ll start with a quick tour of the boathouse and review the safety rules. Then they’ll get you acquainted with the boats and put you on an indoor rower to show you proper technique. Then you get to head down to the Grand River and row with experienced rowers who will cheer you on and help guide you! There is no need to sign up, just head on down on Saturday (after reading and signing the waiver) and enjoy your 45-60 minute rowing experience!
Donate school supplies for a chance at Pitbull tickets at Van Andel Arena
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In an effort to ensure West Michigan kids are ready to head back to school this year, Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools. Donate new, unopened school supplies to enter to win tickets to see Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30, 2022.
Rotary BBQ in Comstock Park Today
As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year. The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work...
Learn about & sample tequila this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest. Explore over 35...
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
Get your basement waterproofed before the winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
2nd straight day of water rescues on Lake Michigan
A man and a woman were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday, authorities say. (Aug. 8, 2022)
9 could face charges for taking voting machines
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden following an investigation by the Michigan attorney general. (Aug. 8, 2022)
Creating Magical Memories At Summer Camp
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-When we look back upon our childhood, many of us have fond memories of Summer Camp. Long days in the sun, making friends and learning new experiences. While there are many to choose from, one that stands out is the Summer Magic Program in Newaygo. Put on by the Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, this camp focusses on learning and inclusiveness. This year the kids at the camp had a special visitor. The Van Andel Institute brought their educational program to the camp, titled Curiosity on Wheels. This program focusses on water stem activities to help these kids become engaged in their learning. The focus of the camp is to help these children build a love for learning that hopefully will grow as they continue to develop.
More great entertainment coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is still in full swing at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and they’ve still got a great lineup of outdoor shows. This Saturday night, Blake Shelton and special guest Justin Moore take the stage. Next up is Kid Rock, who is playing 2 shows back to back – Saturday, September 3rd with special guest George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic and the next night with Buckcherry. There are also shows being added to the fall lineup – on Saturday, October 8th, Lee Brice will be performing and on Saturday, October 15th it’s Clay Walker with special guest Billy Dean. Don’t miss Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite. You can see the full lineup of shows here.
Mom thanks GRPD officers for saving son, 'risking their lives'
The mother of a gunshot victim credits the heroic actions of two Grand Rapids police officers with saving her son’s life. (Aug. 9, 2022)
Today’s Top Pick: Chalk It Up at Holland Museum
If you are looking for something fun to do this evening head to the Holland Museum. They are doing an event called chalk it up. It’s totally free tonight from 4pm to 7pm. You can make beautiful chalk art, explore the awesome museum including the spark lab and such much more.
HomeGoods, Sierra, Kid to Kid to open near RiverTown Crossings mall
More than two years after Gordmans closed its doors for good in Wyoming, three new retailers are moving into the building. (Aug. 9, 2022)
The ‘Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series’ returns Aug. 20
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Nothing says summer like live outdoor music and concerts! To cherish the remaining days of this beautiful season, the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) announced the return of live music at the Blandford Nature Center. The “Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series” is back, and “music-lovers of all ages are encouraged to come and enjoy a night of live music in nature with their friends,” the organization says.
