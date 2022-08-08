GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to try rowing? It’s a great workout for any age and the view from the water is pretty spectacular! Now you have the chance to learn to row with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club for free! You’ll start with a quick tour of the boathouse and review the safety rules. Then they’ll get you acquainted with the boats and put you on an indoor rower to show you proper technique. Then you get to head down to the Grand River and row with experienced rowers who will cheer you on and help guide you! There is no need to sign up, just head on down on Saturday (after reading and signing the waiver) and enjoy your 45-60 minute rowing experience!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO