WOOD
Kidnapping charge filed in 2018 murder of 16-year-old
A man who was found incompetent to stand trial in the 2018 killing of a Grand Rapids teenager is now facing federal charges, according to a criminal complaint. (Aug. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say. (Aug. 9, 2022)
WOOD
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say. (Aug. 8, 2022)
WOOD
Celebrate Celtic heritage this weekend in Sparta
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend marks the return of one of West Michigan’s greenest events! It’s the 13th Annual Sparta Celtic Festival taking place in Rogers Park and Balyeat Field on Friday and Saturday. It’s the largest, free entry, family-friendly Celtic Fest and each year, they give back to the community. This year, they’ve teamed up with RUNA to collect new socks to be donated to North Kent Connect to be distributed to those in need in Northern Kent County.
WOOD
Get your basement waterproofed before the winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
WOOD
9 could face charges for taking voting machines
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden following an investigation by the Michigan attorney general. (Aug. 8, 2022)
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School Of Rock
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summertime is a great time to spend time together as a family. The top pick for today is the Grand Rapids Civic theatre production of School of Rock. If your kids love to sing and dance this is the production to see. This production will have the entire family ready to Rock n Roll! For ticket information and details check out their website here.
WOOD
Now open: Küsterer Brauhaus brings German beer hall experience back to GR
More than two years after plans for a new German beer hall were announced, Küsterer Brauhaus is now open on Grand Rapids’ West Side. (Aug. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
WOOD
August events & programs at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hackley Public Library is in downtown Muskegon and offers free programs, services, and resources to the community. They have a great list of events coming up in August – Mallory joins us today to tell us what they have going on. Upcoming Events:
WOOD
Learn to Row for free this weekend with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to try rowing? It’s a great workout for any age and the view from the water is pretty spectacular! Now you have the chance to learn to row with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club for free! You’ll start with a quick tour of the boathouse and review the safety rules. Then they’ll get you acquainted with the boats and put you on an indoor rower to show you proper technique. Then you get to head down to the Grand River and row with experienced rowers who will cheer you on and help guide you! There is no need to sign up, just head on down on Saturday (after reading and signing the waiver) and enjoy your 45-60 minute rowing experience!
WOOD
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 9, 2022)
WOOD
Upgrade your kitchen with new cabinetry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, it seems people are continuing to seek out ways to improve and change the look of their home. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading yours, we’ve got a great connection for you: Standale Home Studio! It’s a one-stop place to upgrade and beautify any room in your home! Today, the focus is on cabinetry so Rachael stopped by their showroom to learn more!
WOOD
HomeGoods, Sierra, Kid to Kid to open near RiverTown Crossings mall
More than two years after Gordmans closed its doors for good in Wyoming, three new retailers are moving into the building. (Aug. 9, 2022)
WOOD
Creating Magical Memories At Summer Camp
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-When we look back upon our childhood, many of us have fond memories of Summer Camp. Long days in the sun, making friends and learning new experiences. While there are many to choose from, one that stands out is the Summer Magic Program in Newaygo. Put on by the Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, this camp focusses on learning and inclusiveness. This year the kids at the camp had a special visitor. The Van Andel Institute brought their educational program to the camp, titled Curiosity on Wheels. This program focusses on water stem activities to help these kids become engaged in their learning. The focus of the camp is to help these children build a love for learning that hopefully will grow as they continue to develop.
WOOD
Learning The ABC’s of Back To School Shopping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Believe it or not, now is the time to start your back-to-school shopping and Meijer is your one stop shop for everything back to school. From top brands of school supplies to clothing, Meijer has your child covered when it comes to going back to school in style. While parents and kids are prepping for the return of school, so are our teachers. Did you know that on average every year, our teachers spend $750 dollars of their own money to support their students? To help the classroom this year the Muskegon Meijer selected a lucky teacher for a back-to-school shopping spree. Carina Freeman was the lucky winner who is a 6th grade teacher at Three Oaks Public Academy. She won a $750 Meijer Gift Card for back-to-school supplies for her classroom. Meijer is also helping teachers by offering a 15 percent coupon for school supplies.
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Newaygo County Fair
Summertime is the perfect time to have fun as a family, today’s top pick is to head to the Newaygo County fair. You will see all kinds of creatures, have all kinds of fun, and of course enjoy an elephant ear and some great carnival rides. For a list of events and more information check out their website here.
WOOD
Learn about & sample tequila this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest. Explore over 35...
WOOD
Catherine’s Health Center opens Wyoming location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a community-based health center that believes healthcare is a human right. They have grown exponentially and now have 4 locations with 3 integrated services across the area: primary medical care, behavioral care and dental care. Their newest location just opened on August 1st in Wyoming! As a community health center, they exist solely to serve our community and help improve both access to and equity of healthcare in our area.
