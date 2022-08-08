Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Yardbarker
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper to remain as DH upon return from broken thumb
PHILADELPHIA --Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield...
REPORT: Fernando Tatis Jr. likely to head to El Paso in coming week for rehab assignment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is a chance that San Diego Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. may find himself suiting up for the El Paso Chihuahuas soon. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis is likey headed to Triple-A El Paso in the coming week. The Chihuahuas will begin another six-game […]
FOX Sports
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Minnestoa's Luis Arraez leading off on Wednesday night
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was shifted to third and Gio Urshela was given the night off on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Pepiot, our models project Arraez to...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater leading off for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Joc Pederson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Torrens will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for 4.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 5.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.2...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Barrera will catch for right-hander Josiah Gray on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. Keibert Ruiz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Higashioka will catch for left-hander Nestor Cortes on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 7.9 FanDuel...
