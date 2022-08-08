ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Alfaro
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Minnestoa's Luis Arraez leading off on Wednesday night

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was shifted to third and Gio Urshela was given the night off on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Pepiot, our models project Arraez to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#The San Francisco Giants#Rbi#7 8 Fanduel
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Austin Slater leading off for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Joc Pederson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.2 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens catching for Mariners on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Torrens will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for 4.7 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 5.7 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Evan Longoria batting fourth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.2...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Barrera will catch for right-hander Josiah Gray on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. Keibert Ruiz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.4 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Higashioka will catch for left-hander Nestor Cortes on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 7.9 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy