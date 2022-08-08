Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
Flint Drop Fest to celebrate its 10th year with a dozen stages, over 150 performers
Flint, MI—Flint Drop Fest is set to return to downtown Flint, Mich. Saturday, August 13, 2022. The day-long arts and electronic music festival began a decade ago when organizer Jerin Sage decided to bring the techno scene he’d grown to love at events like the Detroit Electronic Music Festival to his hometown.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
Food Give Away today at Center for Hope in Flint
FLINT, MI - Center for Hope is hosting their August Food Give Away today in their parking lot. The event will run from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the center, located at 812 Root St. The public is encouraged by the charity to come out. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw African Cultural Festival to return to traditional roots this year
SAGINAW, MI — Inspired by her own memories attending some of the first Saginaw African Cultural Festivals, Alexis Thomas is eager to re-energize the annual event, offering new generations opportunities to soak in the experience that first enlightened her as a youth. She and the festival’s other organizers will...
WNEM
Flint City Council delays vote on $300 water credit
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. In a unanimous vote, the council sent the resolution back to committee to refine the parameters for the credit. The resolution to give city residents the equivalent of...
onedetroitpbs.org
8/09/22: American Black Journal – Detroit Jazz Festival Returns In Person for 2022 Labor Day Weekend
Detroit Jazz Festival Returns In Person for 2022 Labor Day Weekend. After two years of virtual performances, Detroit Jazz Festival, the annual Labor Day weekend tradition is planning to return to live, public performances in downtown Detroit for its 43rd festival season. Host Stephen Henderson gets all the details on...
Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year
FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
Flint Board of Ed. candidates host August campaign events
Flint, MI—For August 2022, five candidates running for Flint Community Schools Board of Education are hosting a series of “Meet and Greet” events in Flint’s nine wards. The slate of candidates is Michael Clack, Emily Doerr, Terae King Jr., Dylan Luna and Melody Relerford. They are among the 15 candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 election, contending for five out of seven seats on the Board.
Lawsuits filed regarding the future of Flint’s historic Paterson Building, hearings begin next week
Flint, MI—Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Flintstone Investment Group Corp, owner of the Paterson Building in downtown Flint, Mich., which was condemned in March 2022. Thomas W. Collison & Company, the building’s former owner, is requesting the immediate return of “possession, custody and control” of the premises to...
abc12.com
Saginaw hoping $3 million in federal funds will spur development along riverfront
SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw has been in the process of redeveloping its riverfront for several years and today, those efforts got a financial boost. $3,000,000 is earmarked to help the city remove some old infrastructure. The old infrastructure has been delaying any new development. That's what city and business leaders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
nbc25news.com
Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint
FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies. New links: 20th Annual Walk for...
Genesee Health Plan honors health care champions at annual awards ceremony
GRAND BLANC, MI - The Genesee Health Plan (GHP) honored local health care professionals, community partners and leaders for their commitment to access to health care coverage in Genesee County during the 2022 Health Care Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc.
Fresh from success, Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market to host Night Market again
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time this summer, the Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market is opening for a special Night Market event. Vendors again will welcome attendees from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the pavilions outside SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington. Businesses inside the...
WNEM
Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Director of the State of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale is visiting the Saginaw unemployment office as she hopes to fix issues the agency has faced since the beginning of the pandemic. “We know that everyone is eager to see change and reform. You...
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
michiganradio.org
Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement
More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0