Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
LIHEAP program resumes soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP stands for low-income home energy assistance program. It is a federal service that anyone who qualifies can apply for. The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) will start making appointments for the LIHEAP program next week. With the increasing prices of everything from groceries to...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
capitolwolf.com
Springfield gets $20 million grant
Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
Springfield Wyndham files third proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Wyndham hotel filed another proposal Tuesday to convert parts of its hotel into apartment buildings. This is the third proposal by the Wyndham’s owner, selling the current hotel to New York developer Good Homes Inc. and converting 275 of its 400 hotels into apartments. “For good of Downtown Springfield and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A look at Thomas Paine Elementary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
City hopes to find replacement for Decatur Ambulance Service ‘as soon as possible’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Three cities have been looking for a replacement after the Decatur Ambulance Service announced it was shutting down. Monday, the city of Decatur said they’re close to finding one. Four EMS providers discussed what they could provide the city, and Communications Coordinator Ryan Huffer said even though the city can only […]
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Chairman’s Legal Declaration Debunked By IDOT
Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman made a legal declaration in response to a citizen’s question about the legality of a County Board member being appointed to the position of Acting Engineer for the County. As referenced in this article, we contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), regarding this matter and their response is most telling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
Herald & Review
Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year
DECATUR — Now is the opportunity to show off your wheels. The Ripple Motor Show will be open for the public to view vehicles of all kinds from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. Admission is free. Registration for participants will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $20.
WAND TV
Location of 1908 Springfield Race Riot being considered for new park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There might be a new national park in Springfield. The site would display artifacts uncovered by recent construction in the area of Madison Street and the 10th Street Rail Corridor. The National Park Service (NPS) is working through preliminary steps to see if a new park would be a possibility.
Lane closing on Champaign’s Kirby Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction. The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
WAND TV
For decades IDOC has help bring beauty to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's a year-long process to get the flowers and landscaping done at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. In April, Jerry Morgan, landscape supervisor, and a team from the Illinois Department of Corrections will head out to the fairgrounds to plant flowers. All of the plants come from greenhouses on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and an Illinois correctional center. Morgan explained in the fall his team collects seeds and will collect flowers to grow in the greenhouses.
Our Town Mt. Zion fire department history
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – In a town of just about 6,000, Mt. Zion is full of history. Especially with the Mt. Zion fire protection district. “Back when the town was forming and the early parts of the last century, there was no organized fire protection. It was just up to the town residents to […]
WAND TV
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
WAND TV
New solar project to open in Sangamon and Morgan counties
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - A new solar plant in Central Illinois will be providing energy for all Chicago municipal buildings. The City has partnered with Swift Current Energy and Constellation, a clean energy company. "I am proud to announce that the city of Chicago has signed an agreement with retail...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
wmay.com
Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions
Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
WAND TV
Douglas County Engineer announces continuation of road projects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Engineer is announcing several road repairs and construction projects that are continuing this week. The following roadways will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 12:. CR 1425N between CR 2550E and IL...
Comments / 0