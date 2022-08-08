‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 14, week 9: How to watch the semifinals online, free live streams (8/8/22)

Click here to read the full article. Come 2023, ESPN — for the first time in 40 years — will no longer be a home to Big 10 college sports. As first reported by Sports Business Journal, ESPN on Tuesday pulled out of negotiations to extend its deal with the Big 10, which by some accounts would have cost the cabler $380 million per year. In ESPN’s stead, CBS and NBC are expected to step up to the plate scrimmage line and join Fox (which renewed its pact in April) in covering the conference’s well-watched football games, with the Big 10 divvying...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO