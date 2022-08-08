Read full article on original website
Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in Northfield triple-homicide case
CONCORD, N.H. — A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
Suspect in deadly Nashua stabbing held without bail
NASHUA, N.H. — The suspect in a deadly Nashua stabbing on Friday is being held without bail. Miguel Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. He waived his arraignment Monday. Prosecutors have not said if the two knew each other, or what the motive...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A Massachusetts man found not guilty in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials confirmed to WMUR. Officials said after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on 15...
State police led on chase after person allegedly flashes gun at Bally’s Twin River Casino
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were led on a brief chase Tuesday night after a person allegedly had a gun outside of Bally’s Twin River Casino. Lincoln police received a call around 11 p.m. for reports that the suspect had flashed a gun at another person at the casino.
Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy
GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.
Massachusetts State Police traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, revolver, arrest
“Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and...
POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 5, 2022:. Police notified RMLD and DPW of a large tree branch resting on a power line on Chestnut Street. (1:04pm) A motorcycle and car struck each other at Salem Street and Woburn Street. No...
Officials to hold press conference Thursday on case of missing 8-year-old from New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — An update on the Harmony Montgomery case is scheduled for Thursday, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord. They are not announcing...
Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility
QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning. Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no...
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
