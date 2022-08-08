ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in Northfield triple-homicide case

CONCORD, N.H. — A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Suspect in deadly Nashua stabbing held without bail

NASHUA, N.H. — The suspect in a deadly Nashua stabbing on Friday is being held without bail. Miguel Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. He waived his arraignment Monday. Prosecutors have not said if the two knew each other, or what the motive...
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital

A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nashua#Violent Crime#Sunoco
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy

GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
ELIOT, ME
WMUR.com

Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
whdh.com

Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says

EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy