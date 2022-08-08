ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
Whiskey Riff

Hunters Left In Disbelief After White-Tailed Buck Sheds Antlers Immediately Following Bow Shot

I hope this chap wasn’t a trophy hunter because this wouldn’t necessarily make the best one. But this would shock the most experienced hunter. The thing is, it’s really rare to see any antlered wildlife shed an antler. Watching it happen live… it’s one of those things that if you witness it you probably never will again and should go buy yourself a lottery ticket.
Whiskey Riff

Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard

This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
Outdoor Life

Scottish Farmers Say Giant Wild Boars Are Eating Their Sheep

Growing populations of wild hogs in Scotland are causing major issues for local gamekeepers and ranchers. Livestock owners there have recently claimed that large boars are ripping up their pastures, spreading disease, and eating their livestock. Yes, you read that right. Eating their livestock. “As we came into the field,...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Caught on Camera Devouring an Elk

In one of the wildest wildlife encounters you’ll see today, watch as this mountain lion feasts on an enormous elk right outside someone’s home. Never. Underestimate. A cougar. And we’re not talking Stacy’s Mom, here. We’re talking the North American mountain lion; the most awe-inspiring predator on the continent (and by awe-inspiring I do also mean terrifying, yes).
Outsider.com

WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor

You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
Field & Stream

Researchers Capture First-Ever Photos of Mountain Lions Preying On Feral Burros

Feral horses and burros are plaguing the West’s public lands. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), there are currently approximately 82,384 feral horses and burros on public lands in the western United States. Meanwhile, the agency says that a healthy and balanced population in relation to wild critters and domestic livestock would only be 27,000 individuals. The feral horse and burro overpopulation is resulting in less native vegetation and more invasive weeds, more feral horses and burros on highways and causing damage to private property, and starvation of not just feral horses and burros but wild animals as well. Each year, the BLM conducts broad-scale round-ups of the feral critters to remove them from the landscape. Recently, researchers discovered that a wild predator may also be helping the cause.
The Guardian

eden by Jim Crace review – the world beyond the wall

Flowing rivers, gorgeous trees, bountiful crops, birds and animals to spare: Jim Crace’s latest novel is set in a lower-case, scrupulously mapped version of the Garden of Eden. There, some time after the expulsion of Adam and Eve, peace of a stilted kind reigns: the few dozen human inhabitants know they can “breathe forever without cares”, but there’s a catch – they must obey the angels. These angels have been created in the form of birds, not so much because of their beauty as for their surveillance skills. “A creature that can penetrate the sky can serve his lord and his masters anywhere.”
