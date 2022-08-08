Read full article on original website
Death Valley Cougars Seen Killing and Eating Feral Donkeys for First Time
Scientists have discovered that cougars have taken the place of saber tooth tigers and dire wolves in the food chain.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
Hunters will be allowed to shoot deer at night as population numbers surge to two million
Rules on shooting wild deer will be relaxed to control their surging numbers and protect trees. The country’s deer population has increased from 450,000 in the 1970s to two million today – its highest level for 1,000 years. In light of the soaring numbers, ministers are proposing to...
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her
Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
Two Monster Bull Moose Lock Horns In The Kind Of Battle Hunters Dream Of Seeing
Now that’s a lot of antler smashing going on. This is one every moose lover would die to see and one that any person can truly appreciate. Two massive animals going head-to-head in a fight over who is the most manly of them. It’s the act that hunters try to mimic in order to draw in a big ol’ bull.
Hunters Left In Disbelief After White-Tailed Buck Sheds Antlers Immediately Following Bow Shot
I hope this chap wasn’t a trophy hunter because this wouldn’t necessarily make the best one. But this would shock the most experienced hunter. The thing is, it’s really rare to see any antlered wildlife shed an antler. Watching it happen live… it’s one of those things that if you witness it you probably never will again and should go buy yourself a lottery ticket.
Black Bear Cools Off In Backyard Koi Pond, Gets Spooked When He Discovers The Fish
That summer heat will get to ya. This ol’ boy needed a cool off on a hot Massachusetts summer day. It’s hard to blame a black bear though, with their thick coat of jet black fur… can you imagine wearing a black fur coat in the summer?
Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard
This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
Scottish Farmers Say Giant Wild Boars Are Eating Their Sheep
Growing populations of wild hogs in Scotland are causing major issues for local gamekeepers and ranchers. Livestock owners there have recently claimed that large boars are ripping up their pastures, spreading disease, and eating their livestock. Yes, you read that right. Eating their livestock. “As we came into the field,...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Caught on Camera Devouring an Elk
In one of the wildest wildlife encounters you’ll see today, watch as this mountain lion feasts on an enormous elk right outside someone’s home. Never. Underestimate. A cougar. And we’re not talking Stacy’s Mom, here. We’re talking the North American mountain lion; the most awe-inspiring predator on the continent (and by awe-inspiring I do also mean terrifying, yes).
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor
You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
Researchers Capture First-Ever Photos of Mountain Lions Preying On Feral Burros
Feral horses and burros are plaguing the West’s public lands. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), there are currently approximately 82,384 feral horses and burros on public lands in the western United States. Meanwhile, the agency says that a healthy and balanced population in relation to wild critters and domestic livestock would only be 27,000 individuals. The feral horse and burro overpopulation is resulting in less native vegetation and more invasive weeds, more feral horses and burros on highways and causing damage to private property, and starvation of not just feral horses and burros but wild animals as well. Each year, the BLM conducts broad-scale round-ups of the feral critters to remove them from the landscape. Recently, researchers discovered that a wild predator may also be helping the cause.
Wild Hogs in Florida Are Tearing Up Lawns, Terrorizing Neighborhood
The hogs are causing destruction and asking aggressively—but in a neighborhood controlled by an Home Owners' Association that bans fencing.
Utah Driver Stumbles Upon 2 Young Mountain Lions Eating Deer On The Highway
Mountain lions are one badass animal. Even the young ones are absolute killers. It’s their only option to survive. Deer are their preferred meal but they will go after just about anything that’s a living animal and they are constantly hunting from the morning to night. It’s all they do.
eden by Jim Crace review – the world beyond the wall
Flowing rivers, gorgeous trees, bountiful crops, birds and animals to spare: Jim Crace’s latest novel is set in a lower-case, scrupulously mapped version of the Garden of Eden. There, some time after the expulsion of Adam and Eve, peace of a stilted kind reigns: the few dozen human inhabitants know they can “breathe forever without cares”, but there’s a catch – they must obey the angels. These angels have been created in the form of birds, not so much because of their beauty as for their surveillance skills. “A creature that can penetrate the sky can serve his lord and his masters anywhere.”
Can you spot the coyotes in this lush Yellowstone meadow?
A photographer has shared from last week in Yellowstone National Park, showing a lush green meadow in which two coyotes roam. Can you spot both animals? (One is easier to locate; the answer is revealed at the bottom of this post.) Melvin Laureano snapped the image Aug. 3 at dusk...
