Environment

Weather Authority: Friday to see the launch of a beautiful weekend

PHILADELPHIA - A welcome change has, at long last, arrived in the Delaware Valley Thursday, as temperatures dropped nearly five to 10 degrees and with humidity inching lower, as well. The change will continue into the weekend, bringing the region a picture-perfect weekend, with temps in the 80s and low...
Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study

LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

