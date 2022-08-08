Read full article on original website
Weather Authority: Friday to bring relief with comfortable temperatures set to last throughout weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Residents in the Delaware Valley are waking up to a welcome change as temperatures are cooler and humidity is comfortable after days of scorching temperatures and muggy conditions. A funnel system that hit the Delaware Valley with downpours on Thursday will sprinkle some showers on southern New Jersey...
Weather Authority: Thursday morning storms to bring relief from heat, humidity ahead of pleasant weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Early morning showers that moved through the Delaware Valley overnight will bring relief from scorching temperatures and extremely dry conditions. The heavy downpours and thunderstorms are causing low visibility and flooding on roadways, making the morning commute difficult for some. According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, some of...
Weather Authority: Friday to see the launch of a beautiful weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A welcome change has, at long last, arrived in the Delaware Valley Thursday, as temperatures dropped nearly five to 10 degrees and with humidity inching lower, as well. The change will continue into the weekend, bringing the region a picture-perfect weekend, with temps in the 80s and low...
Weather Authority: Sunny, low humidity recipe for picture-perfect weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The end of the week in the Delaware Valley has seen so much weather relief and an end to the 10-day heatwave. The weekend looks just about picture-perfect with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s, under sunny skies. Sunday afternoon will see clouds thickening up, in...
Foul smell caused by tractor-trailer gas leak at NJ truck stop has dissipated, officials say
CAMDEN - Officials say a powerful odor that wafted over parts of southern New Jersey from a tractor-trailer gas leak has "significantly dissipated" and the dayslong event is contained. Authorities, including hazmat teams, responded to a truck stop on Route 295 in Gloucester County Wednesday afternoon for reports of a...
Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
New Jersey state troopers rescue 3 puppies from 10-foot trench using mop, rope
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - A terrifying ordeal had a happy ending thanks to the quick-thinking actions of a group of troopers. Three puppies got trapped in an irrigation trench after wandering off into the woods in Hamilton Township, according to a Facebook post by New Jersey State Police. The trench...
Watch: Thieves use car to tear down, steal 12-foot skeleton decoration from NJ home
MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. - A massive holiday decoration and neighborhood mascot that stood outside a New Jersey home was torn down and dragged away by thieves in a car. The midnight theft was caught on camera outside the Mount Ephraim of Shannon McKibban, who told FOX 29 that she heard the 12-foot-tall skeleton being dragged down her street.
Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
Bensalem school buses have new 360-degree cameras in effort to keep kids safer
BENSALEM, Pa. - As kids head back to school, one school district is putting new technology on buses to keep students safe. Everyone knows when the stop sign comes out and the lights are flashing, a person is required to stop. In Bensalem, they’ve equipped 360-degree cameras on every single school bus, so anyone violating the stop sign will be caught.
