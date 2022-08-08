Read full article on original website
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Americans may get the one presidential race the country doesn't want in 2024
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
POLITICO
One top Republican who's noticeably not slamming the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Mitch McConnell. And the Kentuckian is not alone.
The Senate minority leader declined to address a question on it during a tour of flood damage in his home state. What’s going on: Donald Trump's GOP allies have responded in predictable fashion to the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate getting searched by federal agents on Monday. Republican lawmakers have lined up to allege, with no factual basis thus far, that Trump is a victim of politicized law enforcement.
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Trump Calls Dick Cheney 'Great Guy' in Video Resurfaced After 'Coward' Ad
The ex-president also chats amicably with Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney in the 2018 clip.
Billionaire’s Son Drops $12 Million, Scrambles Race to Face Ron Johnson
For months, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes looked like a runaway candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination in the state, which would pit him against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in November. A progressive star who’d already won a statewide election, Barnes has racked up endorsements from Majority Whip Jim Clyburn...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’
The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago home searched by FBI in unprecedented move
At issue is the former president's handling of materials taken from the White House to his Florida estate. Law enforcement remains hush about it.
Dick Cheney slams Trump in new TV ad for daughter Liz Cheney
Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" in a new TV ad bolstering his daughter, Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, ahead of her primary on Aug. 16. Liz Cheney is in a hotly contested race against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman. While some of...
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
GOP polls show House battlefield stretching into double-digit Biden districts
The polls show competitive races forming in Oregon, Colorado and California.
GOP says no to helping Americans, coddles Trump. Now the FBI has searched his home.
Trump says federal agents have searched Mar-a-Lago. So Republicans are dealing with that on top of abortion backlash and terrible candidates.
Liz Cheney says she's 'willing to pay' for 'standing up for the Constitution,' regardless of whether or not it costs her the GOP primary
"If the cost of standing up for the Constitution is losing the House seat, then that's a price I'm willing to pay," Cheney told The New York Times.
Defeated GOP lawmaker sees ‘dark and cynical’ streak prevailing in politics
Michigan Rep. Peter Mejier said: “We are dealing with a politics that does not reward substance, that does not reward, you know, reality.”
Why the Trump search warrant is nothing like Hillary's emails
The president has decried the FBI’s search of his home. But legal experts say the agency is likely on firm ground. They note Trump could clear a lot of the mystery up himself.
Judge who approved FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search represented clients linked to Jeffrey Epstein
Bruce Reinhart worked as a federal prosecutor until Jan. 1, 2008, when a day later he became a defense attorney representing employees of Epstein.
