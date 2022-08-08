ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Raising money for cancer research a side project for Northfield patrol officer

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 4 days ago

Check that task off, and that one next, then that one.

Northfield Patrol Officer Champange Eiklenborg lives a busy life using check lists. When she’s not working nights as a bike patrol officer, Eiklenborg is busy launching the Pink Patch Project (PPP) to raise local money for the American Cancer Society.

“To do lists are my thing,” she said. “I’m a busy bee, always doing something.”

Eiklenborg said launching PPP in Northfield before September’s Defeat of Jesse James Days and Oct. 1, the annual start to Breast Cancer Awareness month, made sense to her check list agenda.

“Cancer affects us all,” said Eiklenborg. “We’re not invincible.”

Northfield joins over 30 Minnesota law enforcement agencies that have joined the Pink Patch Project, which started in 2012 with the Seal Beach Police Department in California. She said in 2017, the Rosemount Police Department was the first law enforcement agency to join in Minnesota. Today, more than 700 agencies nationwide support the PPP.

“Here in Northfield, police officers use their own money to cover the cost of patches and pins,” Eiklenborg said. “It’s pretty cool so many are willing to support a good cause.”

The distinctive pink patch is $10, and two different pins are $12. They will be available for purchase at two table set up near the Northfield Police Department Command Van at 5th and Water Streets during the DJJD from Sept. 8-11.

Another opportunity to buy the patches and pins, she said, will be at the Rodeo Jesse James Arena in Babcock Park on Hwy 3 South on Sat. Sept. 10 during the Tribute to 1st Responders Night from 7-10 p.m. All proceeds will be donated directly to the American Cancer Society.

“I’ve seen the patches,” she said. “I collect patches.”

The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. The project is a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies around the nation and the American Cancer Society.

These agencies have partnered together to combat breast cancer by raising public awareness about the importance of early detection in the fight against the disease and to raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment.

Eiklenborg has been on the department for three years and is one of three women officers on the Northfield Police Department. Besides being on night bike patrol, Eiklenborg is also a use of force instructor, teaching officers handcuffing and ground grappling techniques.

Ever since she was in tenth grade at Northfield High School, Eiklenborg has wanted to join the police force.

“I just love public service,” she said.

