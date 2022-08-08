ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont, taking 'several bottles of alcohol' from an unoccupied residence, police say

By Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

US actor Ezra Miller attends the First Annual "Time 100 Next" gala at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City.

Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP

  • Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, state police said in a statement.
  • Police said the actor stole "several bottles of alcohol" from an unoccupied home.
  • The charge comes after Miller was accused earlier this year of grooming a teen.

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont after police say they took "several bottles of alcohol" from an unoccupied residence.

The incident occurred on May 1 at a residence on County Road in the town of Stamford, Vermont, shortly before 6 p.m. local time, police said in a press release . On Sunday, police located Miller around 11:30 p.m. and issued them a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court in late September.

"The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present," Vermont State Police said in the statement. "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

A representative and lawyers for Miller did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The felony burglary charge comes after the "Fantastic Beasts" actor was accused earlier this year of grooming a teen . The parents of the teen filed a domestic-violence protection order against the actor, accusing them of physical and emotional abuse.

In late March, Miller was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii after they became "agitated" with people at the bar and began "yelling obscenities," local police said .

Warner Bros. Discovery had planned to release "The Flash," with Miller playing the titular superhero, despite the actor being plagued with a number of accusations and scandals. Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav appeared to confirm that "The Flash" is still a go after he rattled off a list of upcoming movies coming from the studio, including "Black Adam" and the "Shazam!" sequel.

"We are very excited about them. We've seen them," Zaslav said on the call, per a report by Variety . "We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

"The Flash" is set to premiere on June 23, 2023.

A representative for DC at Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Miller's burglary charges and whether the studio still plans on releasing the upcoming superhero film.

Comments / 173

Michelle Tomolillo
1d ago

Just because they are moving forward with releasing The Flash, doesn’t mean we have to go and support it. I for one, stand with children and will be sitting this one out.

Reply(6)
44
Judy Schleis
1d ago

so did they charge all of "THEM"? "THEY" obviously have issues....how many of them are in that ONE body? Ridiculousness!

Reply(15)
66
Jay Cass
1d ago

That’s because “it” is entitled and probably believes that “it” was doing the victim a favor with “its” presence.

Reply(2)
63
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
