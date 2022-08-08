ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-Hamilton says he could have been a Top Gun with Cruise

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBKsq_0h9c2OKV00

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton says he had to turn down an offer to feature as a fighter pilot in Tom Cruise's hit movie "Top Gun: Maverick" because of his Formula One commitments.

The seven times world champion told Vanity Fair he had been desperate for a part.

"Basically I’m a friend of Tom Cruise," the 37-year-old Mercedes driver said. "He invited me to his set years ago when he was doing 'Edge of Tomorrow', and then we just built a friendship over time."

Hamilton said he had been a huge fan of the original 1986 "Top Gun" movie.

"When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him.’ I said 'I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back', he recalled.

Offered a part as a pilot, Hamilton said he had to decline it in "the most upsetting call that I think I’ve ever had".

The Briton also talked about the trauma of losing last year's title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi after a safety car controversy.

Hamilton said it was when his "worst fears came alive".

"I was like, there’s no way they’re going to cheat me out of this. There’s no way. That won’t happen. Surely not," he explained.

"I do remember just sitting there just in disbelief. And realizing I’ve got to undo my belts, I’ve got to get out of there, I’ve got to climb out of this thing, I’ve got to find the strength," he said of how he felt post-race.

"I had no strength. And it was one of the toughest moments, I would say, that I’ve had in a long, long time."

The Briton also clarified a comment he made this season in a row over the wearing of jewellery during races, when he told reporters he had a body piercing in a place he could not explain.

"I don’t have any other piercings anywhere," he said.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to Red Bull for 2023?

If Haas move on from Mick Schumacher, could he end up making the switch from Ferrari to Red Bull for the 2023 Formula 1 season?. With Mick Schumacher losing the apparent leverage he would have had with Haas when Alpine’s Fernando Alonso announced his switch to Aston Martin as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement for the 2023 Formula 1 season, it has been revealed that Haas have suspended contract talks with the 23-year-old German.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sergio Perez feels he can ‘definitely’ beat Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen to Formula One title

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is remaining optimistic over his chances of overhauling the current world champion and teammate Max Verstappen in this season’s Formula One title fight.The pair have won eight of the last 10 races between them as F1 reaches the halfway point of the season, though those numbers are heavily skewed in the Dutchman’s favour with just the Monaco Grand Prix seeing Perez triumph.That run of victories for Verstappen leaves him top of the championship standings on 258 points, 80 clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and with Perez five further back.But the Mexican feels he has...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

England's golden boy Delicious Orie has been touted as the UK's next heavyweight contender after growing up in Russia and sparring with Anthony Joshua... but can the Commonwealth champion win world titles like Tyson Fury and other British legends?

Delicious Orie stole the headlines after coming back from behind to beat India's Sagar Ahlawat and claim the super-heavyweight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Orie had been touted as the next Anthony Joshua long before the tournament in Birmingham got underway, but his recent achievements have seen people draw more similarities than ever between the pair.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
WORLD
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Nicola Adams makes Olympic history in London

Nicola Adams punched her way into history 10 years ago as she became the first woman boxer to be crowned an Olympic champion.The then 29-year-old from Leeds beat her arch-rival, China’s Ren Cancan, 16-7 to win flyweight gold in London on August 9, 2012.Adams knocked Ren to the canvas in the second round and was roared to victory by a patriotic home crowd.A delighted Adams said afterwards: “I am so happy and overwhelmed with joy right now. I have wanted this all my life and I have done it.”It was a landmark moment for women’s boxing, with three weight categories included for the sport’s Olympic debut – which has since increased to five.Adams’ glittering amateur career continued with Commonwealth gold in 2014 before she successfully defended her Olympic title in Rio.The Yorkshire fighter turned professional in 2017 and went on to be crowned WBO flyweight world champion before retiring in November 2019 after sustaining an eye injury. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Racing#Top Gun#Vanity Fair#Mercedes#Red Bull
ESPN

Albert Korir joins Peres Jepchirchir in attempt to defend NYC Marathon title

NEW YORK -- Albert Korir is joining fellow Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir in attempting to defend his title at the New York City Marathon. Korir won the 50th edition of the five-borough race last November, two years after finishing second. He'll be joined in the men's field by 2021 runner-up Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco, along with 2020 London Marathon winner Shura Kitata of Ethiopia and Kenyan runner Evans Chebet, according to New York Road Runners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Much-changed Great Britain track cycling team head to Munich

Great Britain’s track cycling team head to Munich for the European Championships barely recognisable from the squad that topped the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics 12 months ago.Only five of the 18 riders who travelled to Germany competed at the Izu velodrome while three of the four sectional head coaches have changed in the last year and the one remaining – women’s endurance coach Monica Greenwood – will be at her last event before stepping down.Fresh faces at the mid-point of an Olympic cycle are not unusual and several big names missing here – Dame Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald,...
WORLD
racer.com

INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner

Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success

Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
CYCLING
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action

The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

539K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy