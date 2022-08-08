ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Driver strikes car wash worker, crashes into business across the street

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A car wash worker is expected to be OK after a car ran into him and then crashed into a store across the street.

It happened in Linden over the weekend along Saint Georges Avenue.

The owner of Timeless Furniture says he witnessed the crash. He says that the car wash customer accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the break, striking the worker.

“I was sitting in the back. I just heard the whole building shake -- so when I came out to the front door, I saw the whole building collapsed with the car inside it the building,” says Baker Hamad.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead says the injured man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Linden, NJ
Accidents
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, NJ
CBS New York

Traffic moving again after 2-car crash in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. - Traffic is moving after two car crash on Route 3 in New Jersey Tuesday morning. Chopper 2 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. The cars were on the Route 3 West ramp to Route 495. All lanes into North Bergen were closed as police investigated the crash. No one was seriously hurt. 
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Auto-body shops called on to help find hit-and-run driver who killed Linden, NJ student

LINDEN — The reward to find the driver that struck a Rahway High School junior has been increased by the attorney representing his family. Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, was struck while crossing an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza about 11:25 p.m. on April 25. The vehicle, a dark coupe or sedan, continued north on Route 1 toward Elizabeth. He died on July 2 at a rehab facility.
LINDEN, NJ
