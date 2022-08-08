Driver strikes car wash worker, crashes into business across the street

A car wash worker is expected to be OK after a car ran into him and then crashed into a store across the street.

It happened in Linden over the weekend along Saint Georges Avenue.

The owner of Timeless Furniture says he witnessed the crash. He says that the car wash customer accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the break, striking the worker.

“I was sitting in the back. I just heard the whole building shake -- so when I came out to the front door, I saw the whole building collapsed with the car inside it the building,” says Baker Hamad.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead says the injured man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.