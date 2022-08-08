Effective: 2022-08-08 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Salton Sea, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 244 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Bombay Beach, or 16 miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 75 and 89. CA Route 111 between mile markers 48 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO