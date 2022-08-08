ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local beer brewer sues Cape May Brewing, Wawa over name ‘Shore Tea’

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A local beer brewer is suing two companies over the name of a beer he says he created.

Jeff Plate is the founder of Shore Tea and claims that he created the brand two years before Cape May Brewing and Wawa teamed up for the hard tea collaboration also called Shore Tea.

Plate says he even approached Cape May Brewing with the confidential concept this past May.

Cape May Brewing declined but launched Shore Tea with Wawa in July.

News 12 New Jersey has reached out to Wawa for comment but did not hear back.

