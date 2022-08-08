ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
nbc15.com

Juneau Co. woman accused of several drug charges after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old Juneau County woman was arrested last week after officials accused her of several drug charges that resulted from a search. The Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search on Aug. 4 in the Village of Wonewoc after obtaining a warrant as part of a drug investigation. The report did not say where specifically in Wonewoc the search took place.
nbc15.com

No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Onalaska

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska Monday. According to a media release from La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 around 8:34 p.m., La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road Z near County Road ZN in the Town of Onalaska.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties

(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested after throwing rocks at people on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police accused him of throwing rocks at people on a downtown Madison bike path. MPD officers responded to a man yelling and throwing rocks at people just before 9 a.m. on the bike path at Broom St. and John Nolen Dr.
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
nbc15.com

Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Grant County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital on Friday after one of the drivers fell asleep on CTY U in Beetown Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, around 11:45 a.m. a 58-year-old woman was going westbound on CTY U near Rattlesnake...
nbc15.com

All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
cwbradio.com

Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit

A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.

