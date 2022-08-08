Read full article on original website
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
Police: Marshfield man who registered 0.28 percent BAC faces sixth OWI charge
A 57-year-old Marshfield man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after a complaint about an erratic driver led to a stop in which he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 14 times his legal limit. Daniel M. Strohkirch is being held on a $20,000 bond on the charge, which...
Juneau Co. woman accused of several drug charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old Juneau County woman was arrested last week after officials accused her of several drug charges that resulted from a search. The Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search on Aug. 4 in the Village of Wonewoc after obtaining a warrant as part of a drug investigation. The report did not say where specifically in Wonewoc the search took place.
Four arrested on drug charges after search at Grand Marsh RV park
GRAND MARSH, Wis. — Four people were arrested last week after an RV park in Grand Marsh was searched. On August 1, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane, reportedly finding drugs in some of the mobile homes including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A gun was also found.
Multiple drugs seized, four people arrested following Adams Co. drug investigation
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested, multiple drugs were seized and a firearm was confiscated early August following an ongoing investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, they were able to obtain a search warrant for a property in the Town of Springville....
Madison police arrest man who allegedly yelled, threw rocks at people
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Tuesday who they said yelled and threw rocks at people. Officers were sent to a bike path near Broom Street and John Nolen Drive just after 9 a.m. after someone called about the 26-year-old. When officers approached him he allegedly clenched his fists and became aggressive. He was arrested and faces...
BGCDC doubles buyback for some gun owners at Madison & Dane Co. event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) is throwing in additional $250 in gift cards to community members that bring in certain types of guns to a trade-in event, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. This is in addition to the $250 being...
No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
Madison man injured while fighting off intruder, suspect arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was injured Monday night after police said he fought off an attempted burglary. The man was reportedly in the living room of his home in the 500 block of South Randall Avenue when he heard someone enter the home at around 11:10 p.m. Police said he confronted the intruder and the two began to...
Baraboo police investigate multiple catalytic converter thefts
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen Sunday night and early Monday. Police said that the thefts took place west of Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues as well as in the West Square Building parking lot. Officers requested surveillance footage from the building to try and identify the thieves.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Onalaska
TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska Monday. According to a media release from La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 around 8:34 p.m., La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road Z near County Road ZN in the Town of Onalaska.
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties
(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.
MPD: Man arrested after throwing rocks at people on bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police accused him of throwing rocks at people on a downtown Madison bike path. MPD officers responded to a man yelling and throwing rocks at people just before 9 a.m. on the bike path at Broom St. and John Nolen Dr.
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Grant County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital on Friday after one of the drivers fell asleep on CTY U in Beetown Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, around 11:45 a.m. a 58-year-old woman was going westbound on CTY U near Rattlesnake...
All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
